Acer makes remote education affordable - supports teachers

Over the last couple of months, India has been dealing with possibly the biggest crisis that it may ever face. Sectors like hospitality, aviation, food and recreation etc. have faced the maximum brunt. However, the way schools and colleges with the help of the teachers have hosted remote classes, it has been nothing less than a silver lining in the dark skies.

While everyone agrees that most institutions are not ready for the extreme situation, effective and timely use of technology has ensured that students are not deprived of education.

Smart Teaching Initiative

Further in continuation with its ongoing approach, Acer has today announced its partnership with Indian Principals' Network, a national-level think-tank of school leaders. This partnership, according to the company is aimed at empowering teachers with important tools like laptops and tablets and enabling them to impart education more smartly and effectively.

Under this program that starts from May 14 (today), Acer will offer various benefits to teachers like an additional discount, extended warranty for 2 years, 1 year of Accidental Damage Protection and more.

Identifying the challenges presented by the current scenario, Acer India’s CMO and Consumer Business Head, Chandrahas Panigrahi said, “During the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 situation, it’s extremely significant to design new ways to help students and teachers to continue with learning and educating. At Acer, we believe that in this unprecedented time, technology is every day changing our lives and hence must make a mark in a new paradigm shift towards the education sector as well.”

Back to school

To make it easier for students to continue their e-learning journey, Acer has collaborated with EduThrill has announced a new scheme that makes buying a new laptop for students easier and affordable than ever.

The students who procure a new Acer laptop during these testing times will have an option to buy a new device at zero down payment and EMI’s starting at Rs. 1666 per month. Additionally, students will get benefits like free 2 year additional warranty plus one-year Accidental Damage Protection.

The offer also includes a free subscription to Amazon Prime, Zee5 and Gaana. For students who opt for a slightly more powerful device to mix education with gaming, Acer is offering a free PUBG game worth Rs 4500 plus Gamer Sensei coaching bundle for every purchase of a laptop powered by a 9th Gen Intel i5 processor.

The offer runs through June 30th 2020 on a wide range of Acer laptops offering parents and students an option to choose the laptop that fits best in their budget and requirements.

Speaking about the offer, Panigrahi mentioned that “With class rooms moving to the living rooms the best investment any parent can make for their child is a laptop so their learning never stops. Our offers are designed in a way which will help buying, owning and enjoying the PC a great experience.”