The upcoming entry-level OnePlus smartphone finally gets detailed

Soon after the launch of the OnePlus Nord , the company confirmed that there will be another affordable smartphone coming later this year which will be available in the U.S. There was a lot of speculation around that device, but we finally have some concrete information on what to expect from it.

Until now, the only hints we had about the device was that it could be even more affordable than the Nord and will be destined for the western markets. Information received by Android Central fills in the rest of the details — such as the internal codename ‘Clover’. The final retail name of the phone remains a mystery.

The upcoming OnePlus phone will be an entry-level device priced at around $200 in the U.S., making it the most affordable offering from the company ever. The specifications are similar to what you’d expect at this price, starting with the Snapdragon 460 chipset . Compared to its predecessor, it is claimed to bring a 70% improvement in CPU performance and a 60% gain in GPU performance. Originally unveiled in January, it is yet to make an appearance on a smartphone. That will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, though there are likely to be other configurations as well. Perhaps we could also see expandable storage.

The other specifications are nothing out of the ordinary either. It is said to sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (1560 x 720) LCD panel. There’s no word on the refresh rate, but considering that OnePlus did commit that all upcoming phones will have at least a 90Hz panel, we can be hopeful. There will be a triple-camera array on the back with a 13MP primary shooter and two 2MP sensors, likely to be for depth sensing and macro photography.

Things get a little more interesting with the battery as the OnePlus Clover might come with a big 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It’s unclear if power delivery will take place over micro USB or USB Type-C.