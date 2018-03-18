Play Android games on Windows with BlueStacks App Player

First, download BlueStacks App Player. Bear in mind that the download is more than 300MB, so it might take some time.

Double click the executable to start the installation and wait for the necessary files are extracted. Due to the size of the main file, you may find that this takes a few moments. Click Next to agree to the terms of the license and run through the rest of the installation; accept the default options and you'll be ready to roll in no time.

The first time you fire up BlueStacks App Player, you'll be invited to sign into the program with your Google account. This not only lets you participate in the BlueStacks community, it also gives you the option of synchronizing your apps and data with Android devices you own.

Meanwhile, you may notice that BlueStacks is busy installing a number of common apps in the background. A little popup will appear in the lower right hand side of the screen whenever an installation completes.