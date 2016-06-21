How to master the zoom burst technique

Zoom burst photography is a technique achieved by zooming in to your subject during an exposure. The change in focal length creates streaks of color and light that appear to burst from the centre of the frame. It's a great way of adding a sense of movement, or to simply enhance a scene by giving it an abstract feel.

Scenes full of color or patterns work particularly well, as the end result will be an array of colorful streaks and lines. As this time of year the landscape isn't looking overly colorful we've come to a woods to make the most of the strong graphic lines created by the trees.

By shooting on a sunny day, any bright spots will be elongated by the zoom. This will transform the dappled light through the trees into bright streaks for added contrast.

The most important elements of this technique are to take control of the shutter speed and to zoom smoothly and steadily throughout the entire length of the exposure. The amount of time needed for the exposure depends on the subject, how quickly you zoom and how much blur you want to achieve.

Too short an exposure and you won't get much of an effect; too long, and your subject will be unrecognizable. By shooting in Shutter Priority (Tv) mode you can experiment with different shutter speeds and the camera will take care of the rest.

As exposures are slightly longer than what you might typically use in daylight, you can use a low ISO setting for noise-free shots. The camera will then select an appropriate aperture for a balanced exposure. You don't have to worry too much about the aperture because the depth of ﬁeld won't really affect the image as the technique produces blur anyway. So grab your camera and let's get started.