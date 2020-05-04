How to watch Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian online – stream the Star Wars doc anywhere for free

The Mandalorian is one of the biggest success stories of Disney Plus so far - and now the Star Wars spin-off is getting the behind-the-scenes treatment, with a new documentary released to coincide with May the 4th and Star Wars Day 2020. Read on to find out how to watch Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian online for free and from anywhere.

Set seven years after the end of the original film trilogy, The Mandalorian is the first live-action Star Wars TV show and follows a lone hero from the same homeworld as Boba Fett, the fan-favorite bounty hunter.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight-part documentary that promises never-before-seen footage that didn't make the cut, as well as roundtable conversations hosted by director, writer, and producer Jon Favreau - plus interviews with cast and crew.

Topics covered over the course of the series include how the show’s score was composed and recorded, George Lucas's influence on the show, and an expiration of how the characters from the Mandolorian are connected to the original Star Wars universe.

However, what's likely to be of most interest to fans of the franchise will be the promise of episodes revealing how the special effects and props team brought the show's creatures to life, including its super-cute break-out star Baby Yoda.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian cheat sheet This new behind-the-scenes documentary series is exclusive to Disney Plus, with the series premiere arriving on May the 4th to help mark this year's Star Wars Day. New episodes of the eight-part series will premiere every Friday from then on.

With The Mandalorian season 2 release date provisionally confirmed for October, this new series should bridge the gap for those that can't wait for Din Djarin's next set of adventures.

So how do you watch The Mandalorian documentary online? Keep reading and we'll explain all you need to know about getting a streaming for the new Disney Gallery show - including how using Disney Plus's free trial will let you watch it all without paying a penny.

How to watch Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian in countries that have Disney Plus

Would you like to watch Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian for free without having to navigate to the sketchier corners of the internet? It's absolutely possible, so allow us to explain how.

Anyone in countries that now have access to Disney Plus (so North America, Australia, New Zealand, UK, most of mainland Europe and more) can head to its site to sign up now and start watching straight away.

But even better news is that you can get a 7-day FREE TRIAL to Disney Plus, meaning you can check out this exclusive making-of documentary series and the wealth of the service's other content without paying a dime.

Disney Plus has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is also available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

