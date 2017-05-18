How to run Tails Linux from a USB Stick

Tails is a 'live' operating system, which you can boot from a USB stick or computer.

The OS routes all your network connections through the anonymizing network Tor, which makes it extremely difficult to trace your real location. By default Tails also loads into your machine's RAM memory meaning all traces of your internet history are lost a few minutes after you restart the machine.

Tails also supports a password protected 'persistent' mode which allows you to save files and application settings from one session to the next. The setup process is extremely simple, so why not take back your privacy today?