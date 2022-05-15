Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch Women's FA Cup final online from anywhere

With an expected record attendance for a Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium and two teams in blistering form, Sunday's clash between Chelsea and Manchester City has all the ingredients of being a cup classic. Here's how to watch a Chelsea vs Man City live stream for the 2022 Women's FA Cup Final, no matter where you are in the world - including free-to-air coverage in some places.

Chelsea vs Man City free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | Optus (AU)

Chelsea vs Man City live stream Date: Sunday, May 15 Start time: 2.30pm GMT / 9.30pm ET / 6.30am PT / 11.30pm AEDT / 1.30am NZDT (Sun) Venue: Wembley Stadium, London Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | Optus (AU) Watch from anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN Plus (US)

Chelsea come into this showpiece final hoping to complete a league and cup double, while City will be hoping to follow up their qualification for next season's Champions League with some silverware.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes will be hoping for a little less drama today, following their tense win over Manchester United that sealed the Women’s Super League title at Arsenal’s expense on the final day of the season last weekend. The Londoners had a tough route to today's final, having had to beat WSL sides Aston Villa, Leicester and Birmingham, before edging past Arsenal in the semis.

Gareth Taylor’s City will have their eye on a double of their own, having beaten Chelsea 3-1 in the Continental Cup final back in March. There had been calls for Taylor's sacking earlier in the season following an early poor run of form in the league, but the Citizens have had a major turn around in the second half of the season which saw them finish third. A win here will further vindicate the club's decision to stick with their manager.

Here's how to get a Chelsea vs Man City live stream and watch the 2022 Women's FA Cup final online today.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City: live stream the Women's FA Cup final for FREE in the UK

Chelsea vs Man City is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC One, with kick-off set for 2.30pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. The build-up starts at 1.50pm. You can also live stream Chelsea vs Man City on BBC iPlayer, which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Chelsea vs Man City below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Chelsea vs Man City from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for UK citizens abroad.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Man City FREE in Australia

With Matildas captain Sam Kerr playing for Chelsea and Aussie duo Hayley Raso and Alanna Kennedy set to turn out for Man City, there's unsurprisingly a huge amount of interest in this game Down Under. Optus Sports has the rights to the Women's FA Cup Final in Australia and the great news is that you can watch Chelsea vs Man City for free. An Optus subscription costs $14.99 per month, but they'll be opening up the airwaves so that all Aussies can watch the game without paying a penny. There's an Optus Sport app for Android, iOS, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick, you'll be able to catch the action on just about any device. The only catch is that Man City vs Chelsea kicks off at 11.30pm AEDT late on Saturday night. Be sure to use a VPN if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside of the country.

How to watch Chelsea and Manchester City: live stream in the US

ESPN Plus is the place to watch the Women's FA Cup soccer final in the US, with Chelsea and Manchester City set to kick-off at 9.30 pm ET / 6.30am PT. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream in Canada