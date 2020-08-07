The best tech deals on Amazon Freedom Sale 2020

Hot on the heels of Amazon Prime Day 2020, we now have the Amazon Freedom Sale underway. It will last from August 8 to August 11.
The Amazon Freedom Sale is held each year before the Independence Day in India and lasts for a couple of days. This time, it is scheduled for four straight days. To save you the time and effort of going through thousands of deals, we've shortlisted the best tech deals of the season.
For all products across the site, SBI Credit Cardholders will get an instant discount of 10%.
As with most sales, the prices and stocks could vary. To know the exact details about a product, click the product name to visit the listing on Amazon.in.
Phones
Samsung Galaxy M21 at Rs 13,999
Samsung Galaxy M31 at Rs 16,498
Samsung Galaxy M31s at Rs 19,499
OnePlus 7T(256GB) at Rs 35,999
Apple iPhone 8 Plus at Rs 39,900
Samsung Galaxy S10 at Rs 44,999
Tablets
Samsung Galaxy Tab A at Rs 14,499
Apple iPad (10.2-inch) at Rs 28,90
Audio
Boat Wireless Headphones at Rs 999
Boat Rockerz 255 Sports Headset at Rs 999
Mivi ThunderBeats Bluetooth Earphones
Realme Buds wireless at Rs 1,709
Boat Wireless Speakers at Rs 2499
Zebronics 4.1 channel sound system at Rs 2,755
JBL Tune 500BT On-Ear Headphones at Rs 3149
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar at Rs 15,430
Wearables
Huawei Watch GT2 Sport at Rs 12,990
Samsung Galaxy Watch at Rs 15,990
Apple Watch starting at Rs 18,999
Computing
RedGear Pro gaming controller at Rs 1,399
Wacom graphic tablet at Rs 3,500
Seagate External Hard drive (1.5TB) at Rs 4,299
Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport at Rs 5649
LG 22 inch Gaming Monitor (75Hz) at Rs 6,299
LG Ultragear 24-inch gaming monitor (144Hz) at Rs 12,799
AMD Ryzen 7 2700 processor (8 cores) at Rs 13,869
LG Ultragear 27-inch gaming monitor (144Hz) at Rs 21,499
HP 14q laptop (Pentium N5020/4GB/256GB)
HP 14s laptop (i5/8GB/512GB) at Rs 52,990
HP Pavilion x360 (i7/16GB/512GB) at Rs 84,990
Cameras
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera at Rs 3,699
DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal at Rs 7,990
Sony Alpha mirrorless camera at Rs 28,990
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite at Rs 39,999
Canon EOS 200D II at Rs 43,990
