The best tech deals on Amazon Freedom Sale 2020

Hot on the heels of Amazon Prime Day 2020, we now have the Amazon Freedom Sale underway. It will last from August 8 to August 11.

The Amazon Freedom Sale is held each year before the Independence Day in India and lasts for a couple of days. This time, it is scheduled for four straight days. To save you the time and effort of going through thousands of deals, we've shortlisted the best tech deals of the season.

For all products across the site, SBI Credit Cardholders will get an instant discount of 10%.

Phones

Redmi 8A Dual at Rs 7,499

Oppo A12 at Rs 9,990

Oppo A5 2020 at Rs 11,490

Samsung Galaxy M21 at Rs 13,999

Samsung Galaxy M31 at Rs 16,498

Redmi Note 8 Pro at Rs 16,999

Samsung Galaxy M31s at Rs 19,499

Redmi K20 Pro at Rs 22,999

OnePlus 7T(256GB) at Rs 35,999

Apple iPhone 8 Plus at Rs 39,900

Samsung Galaxy S10 at Rs 44,999

Vivo X50 Pro at Rs 49,990

Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 59,900

Tablets

Lenovo Tab M10 at Rs 10,499

Samsung Galaxy Tab A at Rs 14,499

Honor Pad 5 at Rs 15,999

Apple iPad (10.2-inch) at Rs 28,90

Audio

Boat Wireless Headphones at Rs 999

Boat Rockerz 255 Sports Headset at Rs 999

Mivi ThunderBeats Bluetooth Earphones

Realme Buds wireless at Rs 1,709

Boat Wireless Speakers at Rs 2499

Zebronics 4.1 channel sound system at Rs 2,755

JBL Tune 500BT On-Ear Headphones at Rs 3149

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar at Rs 15,430

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 at Rs 2,299

Huawei Watch GT2 Sport at Rs 12,990

Samsung Galaxy Watch at Rs 15,990

Apple Watch starting at Rs 18,999

Computing

RedGear Pro gaming controller at Rs 1,399

Wacom graphic tablet at Rs 3,500

Seagate External Hard drive (1.5TB) at Rs 4,299

Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport at Rs 5649

LG 22 inch Gaming Monitor (75Hz) at Rs 6,299

LG Ultragear 24-inch gaming monitor (144Hz) at Rs 12,799

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 processor (8 cores) at Rs 13,869

LG Ultragear 27-inch gaming monitor (144Hz) at Rs 21,499

HP 14q laptop (Pentium N5020/4GB/256GB)

HP 14s laptop (i5/8GB/512GB) at Rs 52,990

HP Pavilion x360 (i7/16GB/512GB) at Rs 84,990

Cameras

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera at Rs 3,699

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal at Rs 7,990

DJI Tello drone at Rs 12,499

Canon EOS 1500D at Rs 23,490

Sony Alpha mirrorless camera at Rs 28,990

GoPro Hero 8 at Rs 32,990

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite at Rs 39,999

Canon EOS 200D II at Rs 43,990