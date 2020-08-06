The best laptop deals in India on Flipkart and Amazon for every budget

Laptops are probably the most important product in our arsenal these days, as we transition to a new way of working. While their utility is undeniable, it can get difficult to choose a great laptop for your specific needs. Complex product names, multiple variants and ever-changing prices make matters worse.

To ease your purchase decisions, we've compiled the best laptops currently available in India for all price points. We're constantly tracking the deals on Amazon Prime Day and Flipkart Big Savings Days to spot and share the occasional gems that are currently discounted.

As always, hit the purchase 'View deal' button of the listings to know the exact sale price and availability of each product, as those can quickly change. This round-up will be constantly updated with the best offers from both the portals.

Best laptop deals on Amazon

Avita Pura at Rs 28,490 14-inch Full HD display Intel Core i3-8145U processor, Intel UHD 620 graphics 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1.34 kgView Deal

Asus VivoBook 14 at Rs 32,774 14-inch Full HD display Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, Intel UHD 620 graphics 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 1.6 kgView Deal

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i at Rs 42,990 15.6-inch Full HD display Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, Intel graphics 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 1.85 kgView Deal

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition at Rs 52,999 14-inch Full HD display Intel Core i5-10210U processor, Nvidia MX350 2GB Graphics 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.35 kgView Deal

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 at Rs 56,990 14-inch Full HD display AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, Radeon graphics 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.75 kgView Deal

Acer Swift 5 at Rs 67,990 14-inch Full HD display Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 0.99 kgView Deal

Apple MacBook Pro at Rs 1,87,990 16-inch 3072x1920 display Intel Core i7 processor, Intel UHD 630 graphics 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.9 kgView Deal

Best laptop deals on Flipkart

Acer Aspire 3 at Rs 32,990 15.6 inch Full HD display Intel Core i3, 10th gen processor, Intel UHD Graphics 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 1.9 kgView Deal

MarQ by Flipkart at Rs 34,990 13.3-inch Full HD display Intel Core i5, 8th gen processor, Intel UHD 620 Graphics 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1.26 kgView Deal

Acer Aspire 5 at Rs 49,990 14-inch Full HD display Intel Core i5, 10the gen processor, Intel UHD 620 Graphics 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.5 kgView Deal

MSI Modern 14 at Rs 49,990 14-inch Full HD display Intel Core i5, 10the gen processor, Intel UHD Graphics 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.19 kgView Deal

Acer Swift 3 at Rs 54,990 14-inch Full HD display Intel Core i5, 8th gen processor, 2GB NVIDIA Geforce MX250 Graphics 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.35 kg

View Deal

Asus VivoBook 14 at Rs 54,990 14-inch Full HD display Intel Core i5, 10th gen processor, 2GB NVIDIA Geforce MX230 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD+256 GB SSD, 1.5 kgView Deal