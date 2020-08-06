The best laptop deals in India on Flipkart and Amazon for every budget

Laptops are probably the most important product in our arsenal these days, as we transition to a new way of working. While their utility is undeniable, it can get difficult to choose a great laptop for your specific needs. Complex product names, multiple variants and ever-changing prices make matters worse.
To ease your purchase decisions, we've compiled the best laptops currently available in India for all price points. We're constantly tracking the deals on Amazon Prime Day and Flipkart Big Savings Days to spot and share the occasional gems that are currently discounted.
As always, hit the purchase 'View deal' button of the listings to know the exact sale price and availability of each product, as those can quickly change. This round-up will be constantly updated with the best offers from both the portals.
Best laptop deals on Amazon
Avita Pura at Rs 28,490
14-inch Full HD display
Intel Core i3-8145U processor, Intel UHD 620 graphics
4GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1.34 kgView Deal
Asus VivoBook 14 at Rs 32,774
14-inch Full HD display
Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, Intel UHD 620 graphics
4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 1.6 kgView Deal
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i at Rs 42,990
15.6-inch Full HD display
Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, Intel graphics
8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 1.85 kgView Deal
Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition at Rs 52,999
14-inch Full HD display
Intel Core i5-10210U processor, Nvidia MX350 2GB Graphics
8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.35 kgView Deal
Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 at Rs 56,990
14-inch Full HD display
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, Radeon graphics
8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.75 kgView Deal
Acer Swift 5 at Rs 67,990
14-inch Full HD display
Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, Intel UHD Graphics
8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 0.99 kgView Deal
Apple MacBook Pro at Rs 1,87,990
16-inch 3072x1920 display
Intel Core i7 processor, Intel UHD 630 graphics
16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.9 kgView Deal
Best laptop deals on Flipkart
Acer Aspire 3 at Rs 32,990
15.6 inch Full HD display
Intel Core i3, 10th gen processor, Intel UHD Graphics
4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 1.9 kgView Deal
MarQ by Flipkart at Rs 34,990
13.3-inch Full HD display
Intel Core i5, 8th gen processor, Intel UHD 620 Graphics
8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1.26 kgView Deal
Acer Aspire 5 at Rs 49,990
14-inch Full HD display
Intel Core i5, 10the gen processor, Intel UHD 620 Graphics
8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.5 kgView Deal
MSI Modern 14 at Rs 49,990
14-inch Full HD display
Intel Core i5, 10the gen processor, Intel UHD Graphics
8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.19 kgView Deal
Acer Swift 3 at Rs 54,990
14-inch Full HD display
Intel Core i5, 8th gen processor, 2GB NVIDIA Geforce MX250 Graphics
8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.35 kg
Asus VivoBook 14 at Rs 54,990
14-inch Full HD display
Intel Core i5, 10th gen processor, 2GB NVIDIA Geforce MX230
8GB RAM, 1TB HDD+256 GB SSD, 1.5 kgView Deal
Asus VivoBook S14 at Rs 79,990
14-inch Full HD display
Intel Core i7, 8th gen processor, 2GB NVIDIA Geforce MX230
8GB RAM, 1TB HDD+256 GB SSD, 1.4 kgView Deal