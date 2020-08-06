Trending

The best laptop deals in India on Flipkart and Amazon for every budget

Laptops are probably the most important product in our arsenal these days, as we transition to a new way of working. While their utility is undeniable, it can get difficult to choose a great laptop for your specific needs. Complex product names, multiple variants and ever-changing prices make matters worse.

To ease your purchase decisions, we've compiled the best laptops currently available in India for all price points. We're constantly tracking the deals on Amazon Prime Day and Flipkart Big Savings Days to spot and share the occasional gems that are currently discounted.

As always, hit the purchase 'View deal' button of the listings to know the exact sale price and availability of each product, as those can quickly change. This round-up will be constantly updated with the best offers from both the portals.

Best laptop deals on Amazon

Avita Pura at Rs 28,490

14-inch Full HD display

Intel Core i3-8145U processor, Intel UHD 620 graphics 

4GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1.34 kgView Deal

Asus VivoBook 14 at Rs 32,774

14-inch Full HD display

Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, Intel UHD 620 graphics 

4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 1.6 kgView Deal

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i at Rs 42,990

15.6-inch Full HD display

Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, Intel graphics 

8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 1.85 kgView Deal

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition at Rs 52,999

14-inch Full HD display

Intel Core i5-10210U processor, Nvidia MX350 2GB Graphics

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.35 kgView Deal

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 at Rs 56,990

14-inch Full HD display

 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, Radeon graphics 

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.75 kgView Deal

Acer Swift 5 at Rs 67,990

14-inch Full HD display

Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 0.99 kgView Deal

Apple MacBook Pro at Rs 1,87,990

16-inch 3072x1920 display

Intel Core i7 processor, Intel UHD 630 graphics 

16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.9 kgView Deal

Best laptop deals on Flipkart

Acer Aspire 3 at Rs 32,990

15.6 inch Full HD display

Intel Core i3, 10th gen processor, Intel UHD Graphics 

4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 1.9 kgView Deal

MarQ by Flipkart at Rs 34,990

13.3-inch Full HD display

Intel Core i5, 8th gen  processor, Intel UHD 620 Graphics 

8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1.26 kgView Deal

Acer Aspire 5 at Rs 49,990

14-inch Full HD display

Intel Core i5, 10the gen processor, Intel UHD 620 Graphics 

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.5 kgView Deal

MSI Modern 14 at Rs 49,990

14-inch Full HD display

Intel Core i5, 10the gen processor, Intel UHD Graphics 

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.19 kgView Deal

Acer Swift 3 at Rs 54,990

14-inch Full HD display

Intel Core i5, 8th gen processor, 2GB NVIDIA Geforce MX250 Graphics 

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1.35 kg


View Deal

Asus VivoBook 14 at Rs 54,990

14-inch Full HD display

Intel Core i5, 10th gen processor, 2GB NVIDIA Geforce MX230 

8GB RAM, 1TB HDD+256 GB SSD, 1.5 kgView Deal

Asus VivoBook S14 at Rs 79,990

14-inch Full HD display

Intel Core i7, 8th gen processor, 2GB NVIDIA Geforce MX230

8GB RAM, 1TB HDD+256 GB SSD, 1.4 kgView Deal