Best smartphone deals for Flipkart Big Saving Days

Flipkart Big Saving Days are back in India. The E-commerce giant is hosting its first big sale after the lockdown and they are having some good deals on smartphones. The sale starts on June 23 mid-night and will end on June 27 midnight.
Discounts
The following smartphones are currently available with massive discounts on Flipkart. Mind you, some products may go out of stock, while some may return. Visit the individual purchase links to know the latest offers and any changes.
Common offers across smartphones include 10% HDFC card offers. Also, in most cases, the 10% is applicable up to Rs 1,500 for the EMI transaction and for a non-EMI transaction, you are limited to Rs 750. You can have a look at the complete T&Cs here.
- Samsung Galaxy A80 @ Rs 21,999 | Was Rs 52,000
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 @ Rs 14,999 | Was Rs 19,999
- Samsung A80 @ Rs 21,999 | Was Rs 41,999
- Google Pixel 3a @ Rs 29,999 | Was 39,999, 10% off with HDFC card
- iQoo 3 @ 34,990 |Rs 2,000 off on prepaid orders
Offers on Apple products
- iPhone XS @ Rs 58,999 | 10% instant discount with HDFC cards
- iPhone 7 Plus 32GB @ Rs 34,999|Rs 2,900 off, 10% instant discount with HDFC cards
- iPhone SE 2020 64GB Rs @ 42,500 | up to Rs 3,600 instant discount with HDFC cards
- iPhone 11 64GB @ Rs 68,300 | up to Rs 5,000 instant discount with HDFC cards
- iPhone 11 128GB @ Rs 73,300 | up to Rs 5,000 instant discount with HDFC cards
- iPhone XR 64GB @ Rs 52,500 | up to Rs 4,000 instant discount with HDFC cards
- iPad (6th Gen) 128 GB with Wi-Fi+4G @ Rs 45,300
Card offers
- Asus ROG Phone 2 @ Rs 39,999 |10% off with HDFC card
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite @ Rs 42,999 | up to Rs 4,000 instant discount with HDFC cards
- Samsung Galaxy S20 series starts @ 70,499 | Rs 4,000 instant discount with HDFC
- Redmi Note 8 Pro @ Rs 15,999 | 10% instant discount with HDFC cards
- Motorola One Fusion+ @ Rs 16,999 | New launch, 6-month YouTube Premium free trial
- Poco X2 starting @ Rs 17,499 | 6-month YouTube Premium free trial
- Realme 6 Pro starting @ Rs 17,999 |10% instant discount with HDFC cards
- Oppo F15 @ Rs 18,990 | 10% instant discount with HDFC cards
- Redmi K20 Pro starts @ Rs 24,999 | up to Rs 1,500 instant discount with HDFC cards
- Redmi K20 starts @ Rs 21,999 |up to Rs 1,500 instant discount with HDFC cards
Exchange Offers
- Realme X2 Pro starts @ Rs 29,999 |Extra Rs 4,000 off on exchange, 10% off with HDFC card
- Motorola Razr @ Rs 1,24,999 |Extra Rs 25,000 off on exchange, 10% off with HDFC card, Rs 10,000 cashback with Citi Bank cards
- Best phones under Rs 15,000 in India
- Best smartphones under Rs 25,000
- Best smartphones under Rs 10,000
Tablets and Other deals
- Buy any of these smartphones and get Google Home Mini for Rs 1,999
- Lenovo Tab M8 32GB @ Rs 9,999
- Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus 16GB @ Rs 17,990 |10% instant discount with HDFC card
- Lenovo M10 32GB @ 14,999 |10% instant discount with HDFC card
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 32GB @ 9,9999
- Amazfit GTS @ Rs 8,999 | Was Rs 9,999, 10% instant discount with HDFC card
- Amazfit GTR @ Rs 9,999 | Was Rs 10,999, 10% instant discount with HDFC card
- Honor Watch Magic @ Rs 6,999 | Was Rs 7,999
- Honor Watch Magic 2 @ Rs 9,999 | Was Rs 11,999
- Honor Band 5 @ Rs 2,099 | Was Rs 2,299
- Mi Band 3 @ Rs 1,399 | Was Rs 1,799