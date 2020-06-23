Best smartphone deals for Flipkart Big Saving Days

Flipkart Big Saving Days are back in India. The E-commerce giant is hosting its first big sale after the lockdown and they are having some good deals on smartphones. The sale starts on June 23 mid-night and will end on June 27 midnight.

(Image credit: Future)

Discounts

The following smartphones are currently available with massive discounts on Flipkart. Mind you, some products may go out of stock, while some may return. Visit the individual purchase links to know the latest offers and any changes.

Common offers across smartphones include 10% HDFC card offers. Also, in most cases, the 10% is applicable up to Rs 1,500 for the EMI transaction and for a non-EMI transaction, you are limited to Rs 750. You can have a look at the complete T&Cs here.

Offers on Apple products

(Image credit: Future)

Card offers

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (Image credit: Future)

Exchange Offers

Realme X2 Pro starts @ Rs 29,999 |Extra Rs 4,000 off on exchange, 10% off with HDFC card

starts @ Rs 29,999 |Extra Rs 4,000 off on exchange, 10% off with HDFC card Motorola Razr @ Rs 1,24,999 |Extra Rs 25,000 off on exchange, 10% off with HDFC card, Rs 10,000 cashback with Citi Bank cards

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Tablets and Other deals