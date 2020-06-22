Asus ROG Phone 2 finally returns to Flipkart

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is now back in stock in India. The phone went out of stock a couple of months ago when the Covid-19 pandemic started to spread in India, which affected the imports.

The ROG Phone 2 gaming smartphone will go on sale starting today on Flipkart. Also, Flipkart is hosting “Big saving days” starting tonight. If you have an HDFC card, you can avail a 10% instant discount. The ROG Phone was launched in India back in September 2019 in with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 37,999 and the 12+512GB variant priced at Rs 59,999.

Since the GST rates were hiked in April, Asus is also increasing the price of the device in India now. The 8+128 variant will be now priced at Rs 39,999 and the 12+512GB is priced at Rs 62,999. The company said that it is absorbing rupee depreciation and GST increase impact to the tune of Rs 2,500+ to offer the device at that price point.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Asus ROG Phone 2 pricing

Config New Price Launch price 8+128GB Rs 39,999 Rs 37,999 12+512GB Rs 62,999 Rs 59,999

The device will go on sale via Flipkart starting 8 pm today for Plus members and for the rest of Flipkart users, the device will be available starting midnight.

Buy ROG Phone 2 8+128GB on Flipkart

Buy ROG Phone 2 12+512GB on Flipkart

Asus ROG Phone 2 Specs

The Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution AMOLED screen. It has a 120Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time. The fingerprint sensor has been built into the display as well.

It moderates heat dissipation via ROG Aerodynamic Game Cool 2 system which consists of a heat sink, 3D vapour chamber, graphite, copper pads and a heat transfer vent. It also packs in a 6,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging via Type-C port.

The ROG Phone 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. This is paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/512GB UFS 3.0 storage. It runs on ROG UI which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The optics on the ROG Phone 2 is the same as the Asus 6Z with a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with 123-degree field of view. On the front, there's a 24MP, f/2.0 aperture camera for selfies.

The phone has dual front-firing speakers with support for DTS:X Ultra surround sound and has a 3.5mm audio jack which supports Hi-Res audio playback. In addition, there is a 48-pin dual Type-C port on the side which doubles up as the Display Port for the Twin View Dock or can be used for reverse charging other devices.

The ROG Phone 3 is expected to launch soon and going by the rumours, the device will sport up to 16GB RAM, 120Hz or 144Hz display.