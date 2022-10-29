World Gymnastics Championships live stream: how to watch Liverpool 2022 online for free

Over 400 of the world's top athletes will be descending on Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena for nine days of floor, bars, beams action and more at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships. There's more than just glory on Merseyside at stake, with the event set to serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris. Here's how to watch a free 2022 World Gymnastics Championships live stream wherever you are right now.

Adding an extra layer of tension to proceedings, the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships format will see the top three teams in the men's and women's team finals claiming five quotas to the Games and qualify for the team event in Paris.

This year's event should see a much more open field, with athletes representing both the Russian Federation and Belarus banned from participating at the championships due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Qualifications for the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships are set to take place from October 29 to 31 with the finals following on from November 1 through to 6. Check out the full schedule for the event below and read on as we explain all the ways to get a 2022 World Gymnastics Championships live stream wherever you are.

How to watch World Gymnastics Championships: live stream Liverpool 2022 for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viewers can watch the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships for FREE in the UK, with the event being shown on BBC Two, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Full details of the BBC's coverage has yet to be fully confirmed as of time of writing, but the a full schedule is set to be available from the BBC Gymnastics (opens in new tab) webpage Away from home right now? No worries: Use a VPN to watch a World Gymnastics Championships free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Watch a 2022 World Gymnastics Championships live stream from outside your country

If you're currently abroad and struggling to tune in - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a 2022 World Gymnastics Championships live stream.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a 2022 World Gymnastics Championships live stream from anywhere

How to watch the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships: live stream in the USA

(opens in new tab) Coverage of the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in the US is set to be provided by NBC and Peacock TV (opens in new tab) . Peacock costs $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Liverpool 2022, but also a host of EPL soccer games, the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. Start watching Peacock TV now (opens in new tab) If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab). Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN (opens in new tab) options for more details.

How to watch the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships elsewhere around the world

Don't stress if you're in a country where there isn't a national TV broadcaster covering the Championships.

Liverpool 2022 is set to be live streamed in those regions for free via the official FIG YouTube channel (opens in new tab) as well Olympics.com (opens in new tab).

Unfortunately, at the time of publication, a full breakdown of the events that will be live streamed on the platforms and where they'll be available hasn't been provided.

Another alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

World Gymnastics Championships 2022: Schedule and timings

All times in BST:

Saturday, 29 October

Apparatuses: Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor

7.55pm to 10.50pm

Sunday, 30 October

Apparatuses: Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor

9.15am to 3.35pm and 4.45pm to 11.05pm

Monday, 31 October

Apparatuses: Floor, Pommel Horse, Rings, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar

9.15pm to 5.45pm and 6.45pm to 22.55

Tuesday, 1 November

Apparatuses: Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor

6.15pm to 9.05pm

Wednesday, 2 November

Apparatuses: Floor, Pommel Horse, Rings, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar

5.25pm to 8.50pm

Thursday, 3 November

Apparatuses: Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor

6.30pm to 9.15pm

Friday, 4 November

Apparatuses: Floor, Pommel Horse, Rings, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar

5.45pm to 9.10pm

Saturday, 5 November

Women's Apparatuses: Vault, Uneven Bars

Men's Apparatuses: Floor, Pommel Horse, Rings

1.15pm to 6.10pm

Sunday, 6 November

Women's Apparatuses: Balance Beam, Floor

Men's Apparatuses: Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar

1.15pm to 6.10pm