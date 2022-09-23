What time is The Rings of Power episode 5 released on Prime Video? How to watch The Lord of the Rings prequel series

We've hit the second-half-stage of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power TV show and what promises to be a more action-led set of instalments of Amazon's take on J. R. R. Tolkien's epic fantasy adventure. After some impressive plot and tone setting, we're all ready for fireworks as the Numenorean army sets off to Middle Earth. We've got all the details on what time episode 5 is released and how to watch Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power wherever you are.

*Warning – earlier episode spoilers ahead*

Watch The Rings of Power episode 5 online Release date: Thursday, September 22 at 9pm PT / Friday, September 23 at 12am ET New episodes: every Thursday / Friday (dependent on location) Cast: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Morfydd Clark, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova

Episode 4 saw Galadriel win the support of the Queen regent of Numenor with the pair forging an alliance that will see Middle Earth joined by their human brothers and sisters on the battlefield. Arondir was meanwhile given a message by the evil Adar instructing him to tell the rest of the elf people that they will be spared if they swear allegiance to him.

Theo looks to have come under the spell of the dark side and appears to have been recruited into the service of Sauron, while the dwarves look set to regret Durin’s plan to mine his Kingdom for Mithril.

Read on below for how to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 5 from anywhere now.

When will The Rings of Power episode 5 land on Prime Video?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 5 will arrive exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, September 22 at 9pm PT.

Its release will be simultaneous across the world, meaning worldwide viewers won't watch at 9pm local time, but instead in your corresponding time to 9pm PT. For example, for those in the US in the Eastern Timezone will be able to watch the new episode from Friday, September 23 at 12am ET.

For a full rundown on when The Rings of Power's next episode will be available to watch where you live on September 22, check out our timings list below:

Australia – 2pm AEST

– 2pm AEST Brazil – 1am BRT

– 1am BRT Europe – 6am CST

– 6am CST India – 9:30am IST

– 9:30am IST Japan – 1pm JST

– 1pm JST United Kingdom – 5am BST

– 5am BST New Zealand – 4pm NZST

– 4pm NZST New York, USA - 12am ET

- 12am ET Los Angeles, USA - 9pm PT (September 22)

How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 5 online – stream the Amazon Prime Video series today

How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power online from abroad

If you're a Prime Video subscriber and find yourself stuck in a country where the service isn't available, or you can’t access the same library of content as provided back home, then that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

Rings of Power episode 5 trailer