Watford vs Leeds live stream: how to watch Premier League online and on TV, team news

Roy Hodgson's Watford could make a sizeable step to safety with a win this afternoon, as they take on fellow strugglers Leeds at home.

Currently in 19th, a defeat today could see the Hornets being cut adrift alongside doomed Norwich at the foot of the table. The hosts will nevertheless be buoyed by Everton's defeat to Burnley, which has placed the Toffees within firing sight of Watford.

Read on to find out how to watch Watford vs Leeds online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world this weekend.

Watford vs Leeds live stream Date: Saturday, April 9 Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am EDT / 7am PDT / 7.30pm IST / 12am AEST / 2am NZDT Venue: Vicarage Road, Watford Live stream: Peacock TV (US)| DAZN trial (CA) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Spark Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

With seven points from their last nine, new Leeds boss Jesse Marsch appears to be steering his side clear of danger.

While the visitors may have some breathing space between themselves and the drop zone, with a six-point gap from 18th placed Burnley, a defeat today remains unthinkable.

Having returned from injury in their draw against Southampton last weekend, midfield star Kalvin Phillips looks likely to start, providing a timely boost for Leeds in their end of season run in.

Follow our guide to get an Watford vs Leeds live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Watford vs Leeds from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Watford vs Leeds live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Watford vs Leeds from anywhere

Can I watch an Watford vs Leeds Premier League live stream in the UK?

Watford vs Leeds is a Saturday 3pm kick-off which means that those in the UK won't be able to watch this game live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Peacock, DAZN or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Watford vs Leeds online in US without cable

(opens in new tab) NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season. Watford vs Leeds kicks off at 10am EDT / 7am PDT on Saturday, and is being shown on Peacock TV. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported service that gets 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you subscribe to Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Watford vs Leeds live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Watford vs Leeds, which kicks off at 10am EDT / 7am PDT on Saturday. DAZN Canada costs $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 (opens in new tab) for all the Premier League games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Watford vs Leeds: live stream Premier League game in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Watford vs Leeds in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 12am AEST on Saturday night / Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Watford vs Leeds: live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Watford vs Leeds at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 2am NZST on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Watford vs Leeds: live stream Premier League action online in India