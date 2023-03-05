UFC 285 live stream: how to watch Jones vs Gane online – start time, odds, full card

Watch a UFC 285 live stream

You can watch the UFC 285 mixed martial arts on ESPN Plus for $79.99 with a PPV pass. In the UK, Jones vs Gane will be on BT Sport. It's the usual Kayo Sports PPV in Australia. Full details on how to watch a UFC 285 live stream on TV just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, March 4 2023 Start time (main card): 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am GMT / 2pm AEDT TV channel: BT Sport (UK) Live stream: Kayo Sports PPV (AU) | ESPN Plus PPV (US)

UFC 285: preview and prediction

After three years away, one of the UFC's greatest ever champions, Jon Jones, is back in the Octagon. However, the fighter that will take on former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 is a little different to the one you'll remember.

Gone is that shredded sixpack, for starters. "Bones" has piled on the pounds to make the step up from light-heavyweight to heavyweight, and his dramatic physical transformation has got everybody pondering if the qualities that made the American such a dominant champion at 205lb have been lost in his efforts to make the grade at 265lb.

His height and reach advantages set Jones apart during his light-heavyweight title reign, but he's set to pick on someone his own size in Gane. The Frenchman's reach doesn't quite measure up to that of Jones, but he's both taller and younger than his opponent, and has been a UFC heavyweight for more than three years.

Any speed advantages that you'd ordinarily expect a lighter fighter to hold over a heavier opponent don't really apply in this particular case, seeing as "Bon Gamin" is probably the most elegant, fleet-footed heavyweight out there, owing to his kickboxing background.

Counterintuitive as it may sound, for Jones to stand a chance he may need to turn this into a brawl.

The main card starts at 10pm ET / 3am GMT. The Jones vs Gane cagewalks are expected at around 1am ET / 6am GMT. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a UFC 285 live stream, so you can catch Jones vs Gane and the rest in the Octagon.

UFC 285 live stream: watch Jones vs Gane in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) See UFC 285 exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (opens in new tab)

Exclusive US coverage can be found on UFC on ESPN Plus. The main card starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with Jones and Gane expected to enter the Octagon some time from 1am ET / 10pm PT - depending on the duration of the other fights. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already subscribe to ESPN Plus, then it's very straightforward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $79.99 to watch UFC 285 (opens in new tab). 2. UFC 285 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, you can take advantage of the value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle (opens in new tab), costing you $124.98. That gets you both the UFC 285 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $99.99 alone. 3. UFC 285 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 285 (opens in new tab) and with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So, that's 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars, etc - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, and the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu.

UFC 285 live stream with the Disney Plus bundle

(opens in new tab) UFC 285 and one month of the Disney Bundle $88.98 (opens in new tab)

Get UFC 285 plus a month of sports and entertainment with the Disney Bundle. So, that's your UFC 285 PPV plus a month's access to ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus streaming services. It's only $12.99 per month (with ads) thereafter if you'd like to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UFC 285 live stream without a PPV in Europe

(opens in new tab) As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights to the UFC 285 live stream. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website (opens in new tab). Depending on your region, DAZN offers Serie A and La Liga football, NFL and a whole host of other top rank live sporting content.

How to watch Jones vs Gane: live stream UFC 285 in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab) has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now. The great news is that UFC 285 is not a PPV event, so all you need is a standard BT Sport subscription or BT Sport pass. Just be warned that live coverage kicks off at 1am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning on BT Sport 1, and the main card action is set to start at 3am. Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab). It costs £25 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football and Premiership rugby - for a whole month. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days.

Jones vs Gane: live stream UFC 285 in Canada

(opens in new tab) There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a UFC 285 live stream in Canada. You can head to the likes of Shaw (opens in new tab), Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink or YouTube (opens in new tab), with pricing at CA$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday night. Jones vs Gane is expected to start at around 1am ET / 10pm PT.

UFC 285 live stream: how to watch Jones vs Gane online in Australia

(opens in new tab) As per usual, you'll find UFC 285 and Jones vs Gane available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AU$59.95. The main card is set to kick off at 2pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon. Jones and Gane are expected to make their way toward the Octagon at around 5pm. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event (opens in new tab). You can live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab).

Jones vs Gane live stream: how to watch UFC 285 in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Arena (opens in new tab) is offering UFC fans in New Zealand a Jones vs Gane live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 4pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday to catch all the action. The headline Jones vs Gane fight is expected any time from 7pm, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Who is Jon Jones?

When the 23-year-old Jon "Bones" Jones became UFC's youngest-ever champion in March 2011, nobody was in any doubt that he was a special talent but even so, his nine-year chokehold on the light-heavyweight belt was as dominant as it gets.

However, his achievements in the Octagon have not only been clouded but tainted by numerous major controversies. A few months after his eighth successive light-heavyweight title defense, he was stripped of the title because of a hit-and-run conviction.

He then regained the title a year later, before being stripped of it again because of a positive drugs test, before winning it again, being stripped of it again, winning it again and successfully defending it three times, before stepping away from the sport.

Which brings us to UFC 285. At 35 years of age and more than three years on from his last UFC bout, Jones is about to compete as a heavyweight for the first time in his career.

Who is Ciryl Gane?

More of a slow burner on the UFC circuit, Ciryl "Bon Gamin" Gane announced himself as a serious contender a year and a half ago, with a Performance of the Night-worthy technical knockout of Derrick Lewis that landed the Frenchman the interim UFC heavyweight title and a shot at the real thing.

However, he succumbed to Francis Ngannou via unanimous decision, before rebounding against Tai Tuivasa in September.

Gane, aged 32, possesses a remarkable lightness and speed for a heavyweight, though his in-fight knowhow has been questioned by some observers.

Jones vs Gane latest odds: who is the favorite to win?

Jon Jones may be making his heavyweight debut and returning to the Octagon after three years away, but such is his reputation that he enters the fight as the favorite, with the bookies banking on the 35-year-old having too much for his 32-year-old opponent.

Jones vs Gane: recent results

Does January 2020 qualify as recent? That's when Jon Jones last fought in the Octagon, all the way back at UFC 247. He marked the occasion with a highly contentious unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes, a decision that the majority of observers vocally disagreed with.

Ciryl Gane has fought six times since then, a journey that has seen him rise through the ranks and earn a second shot at the heavyweight title. He scored an impressive third-round knockout over the powerful Tai Tuivasa in his most recent fight in September 2022, one that was secured primarily with his fists.

UFC 285 full card and highlights

Beyond the much anticipated headline act, UFC 285's co-main event also has a title on the line. Flyweight supremo Valentina Shevchenko has successfully defended her belt seven times, but rapidly rising star Alexa Grasso looks ready to give the veteran a real run for her money.

Main card

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – Heavyweight title fight

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Alexa Grasso – Women's Flyweight title fight

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov – Welterweight

Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner – Lightweight

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett – Middleweight

Preliminary fights

Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones – Bantamweight

Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis – Middleweight

Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas – Women's Flyweight

Julian Marquez vs Marc-André Barriault – Middleweight

Early prelims

Ian Garry vs Song Kenan – Welterweight

Cameron Saaiman vs Leomana Martinez – Bantamweight

Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci – Women's Strawweight

Da’Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat – Bantamweight

Esteban Ribovics vs Loik Radzhabov – Lightweight