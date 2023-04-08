Tottenham vs Brighton live stream: how to watch Premier League online and on TV from anywhere

Tottenham vs Brighton live stream

You can watch Tottenham vs Brighton on Peacock TV in the US today. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar, with Optus Sports the place you want in Australia and Sky Sport in New Zealand. Remember to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to watch your usual stream from abroad. Full details on how to watch Tottenham vs Brighton today just below.

Tottenham vs Brighton team news and preview

Tottenham host Brighton on Saturday afternoon in what promises to be a fascinating clash between two teams bang in the mix for Champions League football next season. A first-half goal from Harry Kane sealed a 1-0 for Spurs when the teams met earlier in the season, but both clubs' fortunes have changed since, with the Seagulls enjoying a superb campaign as they sit within touching distance of their illustrious opponents.

Maybe Antonio Conte wasn't Spurs' biggest problem, after all. Monday night's limp 1-1 draw at Everton was Tottenham's season in microcosm, the North Londoners having taken the lead against 10 men, only to let the initiative slip and invite late pressure to concede a 90th-minute equaliser. Cristian Stellini seemed powerless stop his side's retreat onto the edge of their own box and many Spurs fans are now wondering whether the interim boss should last until the end of the season.

The situation at Brighton, meanwhile, could hardly be more distinct. Roberto De Zerbi has presided over an increasingly excellent campaign since replacing the now-discarded Chelsea boss Graham Potter at the Amex in September, adding extra intensity and prolific attacking philosophy to what was an already upwardly mobile team.

The Seagulls have lost just two league games – to league leaders Arsenal and (perplexingly) Fulham – since the World Cup break, with Tuesday night's 2-0 victory at Bournemouth courtesy of teenage pair Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso. Irish forward Ferguson has eight goals in all competitions this term and is developing a superb understanding with Kaoru Mitoma, the Japanese schemer who has 11 goal involvements in the Premier League this season.

Spurs currently sit 4th in the table, with the Seagulls 6th and just four points behind with two games in hand. European football is a step closer for the winner. Follow our guide to get a Tottenham vs Brighton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

Watch Tottenham vs Brighton: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Tottenham vs Brighton live stream on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am EDT / 7am PDT bright and early on Saturday morning. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab) Peacock TV is live-streaming the vast majority of this season's English Premier League games, including this one, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. The Peacock price comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Tottenham vs Brighton from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Tottenham vs Brighton in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Tottenham vs Brighton from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

(opens in new tab)We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-around VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox, and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Can I watch Tottenham vs Brighton in the UK?

Tottenham vs Brighton is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Tottenham vs Brighton live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Tottenham vs Brighton live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am EDT / 7am PDT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brighton: live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Tottenham vs Brighton on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for midnight AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brighton: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Tottenham vs Brighton on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 2am NZST on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Tottenham vs Brighton: live stream Premier League online in India