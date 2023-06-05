watch The Ashes live stream

Watch Ashes 2023

Wondering where to watch The Ashes for free? Every Test is being shown on the 9Now streaming service in Australia, while the first two Tests are being shown for free on Spark Sport in New Zealand. Use a VPN to access free coverage from anywhere, if you are away from home or on holiday. In the UK, The Ashes is on Sky Sports. Viewers can tune in via Willow TV in the US, and Sony LIV in India. Full details on how to watch Ashes 2023 just below.

Ashes 2023 preview

England have been on the wrong end of a few Ashes hammerings over the past decade and, 17 months on, the pain from last year's blunder Down Under still stings. It was an annihilation, the only regret from an Australian perspective being the draw that denied what would have been only the fourth 5-0 Ashes whitewash in 72 series.

However, under the captaincy of Ben Stokes and the tutelage of Brendan McCullum, England have transformed themselves into one of the most exciting teams in Test cricket, one that genuinely looks capable of winning the Ashes back for the first time since 2015. Pat Cummins' men will see about that.

No topic, however sensitive, is off the table where these two rivals are concerned, and England’s chief windup merchant Stuart Broad kicked things off with the provocative and tenuous claim that Australia’s 4–0 humiliation of England in the last Ashes series didn’t count because of Covid.

To which Mitchell Starc responded: "The Poms had the pool, the gym, they were in a resort on the Gold Coast, they trained at Metricon, weren’t confined to their rooms and had their families there. Was that really quarantine? They were still allowed to play golf on tour. Is that an excuse for 4-0?" Brutal.

The touch paper is officially alight. Here's how to watch Ashes 2023 wherever you are, including for free on 9Now in Australia. We've also listed the Ashes 2023 schedule just below.

Watch a FREE Ashes 2023 live stream

Cricket fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch every Test of the 2023 Ashes for FREE on Channel 9. That means viewers can also fire up a free Ashes live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Ashes 2023 on 9Now from abroad. All five tests are scheduled to begin at 8pm AEST.

How to watch Ashes 2023 from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Australia, the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the Ashes via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch The Ashes 2023 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Ashes 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

1st Test: June 16-20 一 Edgbaston, Birmingham 一 11am BST / 8pm AEST

June 16-20 一 Edgbaston, Birmingham 一 11am BST / 8pm AEST 2nd Test: June 28-July 2 一 Lord's, London 一 11am BST / 8pm AEST

June 28-July 2 一 Lord's, London 一 11am BST / 8pm AEST 3rd Test: July 6-10 一 Headingley, Leeds 一 11am BST / 8pm AEST

July 6-10 一 Headingley, Leeds 一 11am BST / 8pm AEST 4th Test: July 19-23 一 Old Trafford, Manchester 一 11am BST / 8pm AEST

July 19-23 一 Old Trafford, Manchester 一 11am BST / 8pm AEST 5th Test: July 27-31 一 The Oval, London 一 11am BST / 8pm AEST

How to watch Ashes 2023 in the UK

The 2023 Ashes are being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. All five tests are scheduled to start at 11am BST. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Ashes 2023 for FREE in New Zealand

Spark Sport is showing the first two Tests of the 2023 Ashes in New Zealand. Spark Sport is a subscription service, but because it's set to close down on June 30, its Ashes coverage will be FREE. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. At the time of writing, it isn't clear where cricket fans will be able to watch the remaining Tests, but Sky Sport and free-to-air TVNZ are both believed to be in the frame.

How to watch Ashes 2023 cricket in India

In India, Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the 2023 Ashes series, with play set to begin at 3.30pm IST for all five Tests. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be streaming the action. You'll need a premium subscription to watch The Ashes live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. There's also a mobile-only plan that costs Rs 599 per year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Ashes 2023: live stream cricket in the US and Canada

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the 2023 Ashes series in full in the US and Canada, with each game scheduled to start at 6am ET / 3am PT. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Ashes 2023 teams: England and Australia

England Ashes 2023 team

Ben Stokes

Ollie Pope

James Anderson

Jonny Bairstow

Stuart Broad

Harry Brook

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Dan Lawrence

Jack Leach

Matthew Potts

Ollie Robinson

Joe Root

Josh Tongue

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

Australia Ashes 2023 team

Pat Cummins (c)

Steve Smith

Scott Boland

Alex Carey

Cameron Green

Marcus Harris

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Josh Inglis

Usman Khawaja

Marnus Labuschagne

Nathan Lyon

Mitchell Marsh

Todd Murphy

Jimmy Peirson

Matt Renshaw

Mitchell Starc

David Warner