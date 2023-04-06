How to watch Masters 2023: live stream golf online from anywhere

Watch a Masters 2023 live stream

You can live stream the entirety of the 2023 Masters free on 9Now in Australia, and via Masters.com in the US, where the tournament is also being covered on CBS, Paramount Plus, ESPN and ESPN Plus. You can tune in on Sky Sports in the UK, and on TSN in Canada. Full details on how to watch the 2023 Masters just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tournament dates: Thursday, April 6 - Sunday, April 9 TV channel: Golf Channel, CBS (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) FREE stream: 9Now (Australia) Use ExpressVPN to watch any golf stream

Who is predicted to win the Masters 2023? Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler is back at world No.1, Phil Mickelson and arch-nemesis Tiger Woods could cross paths, and LIV Golf's ongoing provocation campaign has added real venom to the 2023 Masters, but until he finally gets to slip into that fabled green jacket, Augusta will always be chiefly about Rory McIlroy. For nine years the Masters has been the only major title missing from the Northern Irishman's trophy cabinet, and his runner-up finish at Augusta National a year ago was his best in 14 outings. That beauty from the bunker closed out the joint-lowest final round in Masters history, and provided a springboard for a spellbinding upturn in form that's given rise to the hope that, at long last, his time may have come. Then again. It's easy to forget just how dominant Scheffler was at last year's Masters. The American took the lead during Round 2 and never gave it up, the double-bogey finish meaning he "only" won by three strokes. How differently things may have turned out if Cameron Smith hadn't found Rae's Creek just as his chase was gathering momentum. The Australian is in the midst of the most sedentary season of his career despite – or perhaps due to – being LIV Golf's greatest asset, but if there's anybody capable of just switching it on when he wants to, it's him. Atrocious weather means those perfectly manicured greens are likely to be much softer and slower than usual, and the Augusta National's famed irrigation system is going to be working overtime. Here's how to watch a 2023 Masters golf live stream from anywhere.

Where to live stream Masters 2023 golf for FREE

Golf fans in Australia are among the luckiest in the world, as the entirety of the 2023 Masters is being shown on 9Gem, which is completely FREE to watch. Coverage starts at 5am AEST (3pm ET, 8pm BST) for the first three rounds, and at 4am AEST (2pm ET, 7pm BST) for the final round.

Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final day's action takes place on Monday morning Australia time!

That means you can also fire up a Masters live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is completely free to use too, and compatible with laptops, tablets, mobiles and an array of streaming services such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fetch, PlayStation, Amazon Fire and smart TVs.

In the US, Masters.com (opens in new tab) and the Masters app are providing free coverage of the tournament, from the first drive to the last putt, including featured groups and featured holes. Live coverage starts at 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT (2.15pm BST) for the first two rounds, and at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT (3.15pm BST) for the final two rounds.

How to watch a Masters golf live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to live stream Masters golf in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options. That said, if you're abroad right now do note that you’ll need to use a VPN to access your regular streaming service so that you don't get geo-blocked.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get started using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch Masters golf online from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Masters 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now (opens in new tab) for Aussies abroad.

How to watch 2023 Masters golf for FREE: live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) As mentioned above, golf fans can watch the 2023 Masters for free on 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab) in Australia. Coverage starts at 5am AEST each morning for rounds 1-3, and at 4am for the final round. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch 2023 Masters golf on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) You can also tune in on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. But why pay if you can watch the Masters for free? Well, Kayo Sports is really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Price plans start from a super affordable AU$25 a month after a FREE Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab).

Watch 2023 Masters on TV in the US

(opens in new tab) TV coverage of the 2023 Masters is split between ESPN and CBS in the US, though it's worth noting that Masters.com (opens in new tab) and the Masters app are providing FREE live coverage of each day's play, including featured groups. ESPN Masters 2023 coverage: 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Thursday & Friday CBS Masters 2023 coverage: 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Saturday

3pm ET / 12pm PT to 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Sunday If you have the channels on cable, simply head to the ESPN website (opens in new tab) and the CBS website (opens in new tab) and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online.

How to watch Masters 2023 in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) If you don't have those channels on cable, don't worry - you still have plenty of options. We've already explained that Masters.com (opens in new tab) and the Masters app are providing free coverage of the tournament, starting at 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT on Thursday and Friday, and at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday and Sunday. But there are other cable-free options too. Both CBS and ESPN are available on FuboTV, which is a comprehensive cable replacement that offers more than 120 other channels on plans starting from $74.99 a month. Better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab), and there's no requirement for a long-term contract. More ways to live stream Masters 2023 golf If you don't mind missing the first two rounds, another good option is streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), which is showing everything that's being shown on CBS. A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $4.99 per month, but new users can get a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) with the code PICARD (offer ends April 30). Finally, there's ESPN Plus, which is live streaming Featured Groups, Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16 during live play on all four days of the tournament. Plans cost $9.99 a month, but for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $12.99 per month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action.

How to watch Masters 2023: live stream golf in the UK

(opens in new tab) Golf fans based in the UK can watch the 2023 Masters on Sky Sports (opens in new tab). Live coverage is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 7.30pm GMT for Rounds 1, 2 and 3, and 6.30pm for Round 4. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99.

How to watch 2023 Masters: live stream golf in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the 2023 Masters on TSN, with its coverage also available on CTV for Rounds 3 and 4 of the tournament. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Masters golf live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. CTV doesn't offer its own streaming-only subscription option.

(Image credit: Peter Dazeley via Getty Images)

Masters 2023 dates: when is the Masters being played this year? The 2023 Masters tees off on Thursday, April 6, with the fourth and final round set to be played on Sunday, April 9.

What is the Masters 2023 weather forecast for Augusta? The Masters is usually a sun-drenched picture of opulence, but with heavy rain expected on all four days of this year's tournament, ticketless fans probably won't mind missing out on the trip to Augusta. Those showers are likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms on Thursday, which is also set to be the warmest day by a long shot. After experiencing highs of 86 Fahrenheit during the opening round, come the weekend players, spectators and officials will have to wrap up tight, with temperatures set to plummet to around 50 Fahrenheit on moving day. The Augusta National grounds crew have their work cut out.

Who won The Masters last year? Scottie Scheffler cemented his status as the No.1 golfer in the world by cruising to victory at Augusta National a year ago. The American surged to a five-stroke lead during Round 2 and held his nerve, beating Rory McIlroy by three. Though Cameron Smith cut Scheffler's lead to a single stroke during the final round, a succession of torrid shots undid all of the Aussie's work, and he eventually tied for third with Shane Lowry.

(Image credit: Augusta National/Getty Images)

Is Tiger Woods playing in The Masters this year? The man you can't keep out of the headlines, Tiger Woods is expected to compete in the 2023 Masters. Although his most recent PGA Tour victory was four years ago and his limp elicits more winces than his sense of humour, you can never write off the five-time Masters champion. He made a sensational comeback at last year's tournament, making the cut at his 22nd straight Masters despite struggling to walk. He eventually finished 47th, though his weekend also featured his worst ever Masters round, a six-over-par 78 on moving day.

How many times has Tiger Woods won The Masters? Who has won the most Masters?

How many times has Tiger Woods won The Masters?

Tiger Woods has won the Masters five times - in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019.

He's also the youngest ever Masters champion, having been just 21 years and 104 days old when he claimed his first green jacket in 1997.