Manchester United vs Leeds live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

You can watch Manchester United vs Leeds on USA Network in the US. In Canada, every Premier League game is available on FuboTV. Premier League fans in India can tune in on Star Sports Select 1 or via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Manchester United vs Leeds from anywhere just below.

Manchester United vs Leeds: match preview

Manchester United will look to bolster their credentials as genuine title contenders today as they take on manger-less Leeds at Old Trafford today.

Erik ten Haag's men come into this clash looking to extending a winning run at Old Trafford that currently stretches to 13 matches across all tournaments.

Despite being down to 10 men, United edged past Crystal Palace 2-1 at the weekend, with Casemiro's red card - which rules him out of this match - the only negative from a hard-fought victory.

They now come up against an opponent that will be something of an unknown quantity, following the sacking of manager Jesse Marsch on Monday.

Marsch was given his marching orders following a damaging 1-0 defeat to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest at the weekend. Coaches Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu were also sacked in the wake of that result.

A twist of fate from the fixture machine means these two teams will meet once more at Elland Road just four days later in the Premier League, with the second encounter likely to see a new manager installed in the Leeds hot seat by then.

With just two league wins in six months, the visitors currently find themselves one place above the relegation zone, and in desperate need of a new boss bounce, but will that come this evening against a Manchester United side that will be ready to capitalise on their opponents disarray?

How to watch Manchester United vs Leeds: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Manchester United vs Leeds live stream on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV live streams the vast majority of games, but some fixtures are shown on NBC and USA Network instead, as is the case here.

How to watch Man United vs Leeds from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Manchester United vs Leeds in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Can I watch a Man United vs Leeds live stream in the UK?

Manchester United vs Leeds has not been selected for broadcast by any UK TV rights holders, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Man United vs Leeds live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Manchester United vs Leeds live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT Wednesday afternoon. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Man United vs Leeds: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Man United vs Leeds on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a late night though, with kick-off set for 7am AEDT on Thursday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Man United vs Leeds: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Man United vs Leeds on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 9am NZDT on Thursday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

