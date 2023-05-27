Manchester United vs Fulham live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Manchester United vs Fulham live stream
You can watch Manchester United vs Fulham on Peacock TV or Bravo in the US, and on FuboTV in Canada. Premier League fans in India can tune in on Star Sports Select 2 or via Disney Plus Hotstar, while viewers in Australia can catch the game on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Manchester United vs Fulham just below.
|Kick-off: Sunday, May 28, 4.30pm BST / 11.30am EDT / 8.30am PDT / 9pm IST
|Live stream: Peacock TV $4.99/month (US) | FuboTV 7-day free trial (CA)
|Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream
Manchester United vs Fulham preview
Things kicked off big time when Manchester United and Fulham last met, with the Cottagers losing Willian, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Marco Silva to red cards in the space of a minute. All three dismissals were fully deserved, and that trio will be hoping to banish the memories of what was a shameful low point of the campaign at Old Trafford on Sunday.
There's likely to be a carnival atmosphere at the Theatre of Dreams, after the Red Devils confirmed a return to the Champions League in midweek – and at the expense of arch-rivals Liverpool. They did so by hammering Chelsea 4-1, though some of the team's defending during that game was haphazard to say the least.
Fulham have already played United twice and lost to them twice this season, but things could so easily have gone very differently on both occasions. Erik ten Hag's men needed a 93rd-minute wonder goal from Alejandro Garnacho to snatch three points in November, while that aforementioned collective meltdown ended up costing Fulham a place in the FA Cup semi-finals in March.
Those results were two of the biggest blemishes on what's been an outstanding first season back in the top flight and, with a top-half finish assured, Fulham have set their sights on one more target: beating their Premier League record points haul of 53. They're currently on 52.
United, however, are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season. Follow our guide to get a Manchester United vs Fulham live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.
Watch Manchester United vs Fulham: live stream in the US without cable
Soccer fans can watch a Manchester United vs Fulham live stream on either Peacock TV or Bravo in the US, with kick-off set for 11.30am EDT / 8.30am PDT on Sunday morning. Away from home?
Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad.
If we had to choose one, we'd go with Peacock TV, as it's live-streaming every single one of this weekend's English Premier League games.
The Peacock price comes in at $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of French Open tennis, the Indy 500, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sport. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too.
Bravo, meanwhile, is available through OTT streaming service Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get $10 off your first month.
Another over-the-top streaming service that includes Bravo is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 per month after a FREE FuboTV trial.
If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.
How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham from outside your country
We've set out how you can live stream Manchester United vs Fulham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.
The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.
Use a VPN to live stream Manchester United vs Fulham from anywhere:
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now
We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers.
Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-around VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year.
Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox, and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.
Can you watch Manchester United vs Fulham in the UK?
Unfortunately you can't watch Manchester United vs Fulham live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport.
While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.
- Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream
Manchester United vs Fulham live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada
Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Manchester United vs Fulham live stream on FuboTV, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.30am EDT / 8.30am PDT on Sunday.
FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan.
It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.
- More sport: here's how to watch an F1 live stream
How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham: live stream in Australia
Footie fans in Australia can watch Manchester United vs Fulham on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season.
Brace yourself for a late night, though, with kick-off set for 1.30am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning.
Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month.
If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.
How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham: live stream Premier League in New Zealand
Fans can watch Manchester United vs Fulham on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for the brutal time of 3.30am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning.
Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service.
If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.
Manchester United vs Fulham: live stream Premier League online in India
Football fans in India can watch Manchester United vs Fulham live either via Star Sports Select 2 or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription.
Kick-off is set for 9pm IST on Sunday night.
Disney Plus Hotstar prices recently changed, with new plans starting at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP), though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499.
Anybody wanting to live stream Premier League action on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.
- The best data plans to catch all the live action (India-only)