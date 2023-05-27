Manchester United vs Fulham live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Manchester United vs Fulham live stream

You can watch Manchester United vs Fulham on Peacock TV or Bravo in the US, and on FuboTV in Canada. Premier League fans in India can tune in on Star Sports Select 2 or via Disney Plus Hotstar, while viewers in Australia can catch the game on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Manchester United vs Fulham just below.

Manchester United vs Fulham preview

Things kicked off big time when Manchester United and Fulham last met, with the Cottagers losing Willian, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Marco Silva to red cards in the space of a minute. All three dismissals were fully deserved, and that trio will be hoping to banish the memories of what was a shameful low point of the campaign at Old Trafford on Sunday.

There's likely to be a carnival atmosphere at the Theatre of Dreams, after the Red Devils confirmed a return to the Champions League in midweek – and at the expense of arch-rivals Liverpool. They did so by hammering Chelsea 4-1, though some of the team's defending during that game was haphazard to say the least.

Fulham have already played United twice and lost to them twice this season, but things could so easily have gone very differently on both occasions. Erik ten Hag's men needed a 93rd-minute wonder goal from Alejandro Garnacho to snatch three points in November, while that aforementioned collective meltdown ended up costing Fulham a place in the FA Cup semi-finals in March.

Those results were two of the biggest blemishes on what's been an outstanding first season back in the top flight and, with a top-half finish assured, Fulham have set their sights on one more target: beating their Premier League record points haul of 53. They're currently on 52.

United, however, are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season. Follow our guide to get a Manchester United vs Fulham live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

Watch Manchester United vs Fulham: live stream in the US without cable

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Manchester United vs Fulham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Manchester United vs Fulham from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-around VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox, and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can you watch Manchester United vs Fulham in the UK?

Unfortunately you can't watch Manchester United vs Fulham live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Manchester United vs Fulham live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Manchester United vs Fulham live stream on FuboTV, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.30am EDT / 8.30am PDT on Sunday. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham: live stream in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Manchester United vs Fulham on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a late night, though, with kick-off set for 1.30am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

Fans can watch Manchester United vs Fulham on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for the brutal time of 3.30am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Manchester United vs Fulham: live stream Premier League online in India