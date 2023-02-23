Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch Champions League online from anywhere

Watch a Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream

You can watch Manchester United vs Barcelona on Paramount Plus in the US. In Canada, every Europa League game is available on DAZN. In the UK, the match is being televised on BT Sport, while football fans in India can tune in on Sony Ten 2 or via Sony LIV. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch a Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream just below.

Manchester United vs Barcelona: match preview

The breathless 2-2 draw that Manchester United and Barcelona played out last week lived up to all of the pre-game hype, but there must be a winner as they face off in at Old Trafford in the second leg of the Europa League knockout round playoff. Unfortunately for Erik ten Hag's men, there's no away goals rule in force.

United almost scored within seconds of kick-off a week ago, only for Barca to then charge up the other end of the pitch and come close to breaking the deadlock themselves. That set the tone for the rest of the game – hopefully the rest of the tie, too.

Marcus Rashford was the star of the show, scoring one and creating another. He's simply unplayable at the moment, the brace he bagged at the weekend putting him on 16 goals in 17 games, and 24 across all competitions. While Wout Weghorst can only dream of such numbers, he's proving to be the perfect foil for his strike partner.

Barcelona's backline has been near-unbreachable in La Liga, but it was torn apart time after time throughout the first leg. So with Pedri injured and the one-man swarm of mosquitoes Gavi suspended, Sergio Busquets' return from an ankle injury could barely have been timed better.

We only saw flickers of Robert Lewandowski's brilliance a week ago, as Raphinha instead took the lead. However, the Brazilian box of tricks was furious to be substituted by Xavi, and Ferran Torres has worked his way back into the picture with a show-stopping display at the weekend.

Follow our guide to get a Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream and watch the Europa League playoff online from anywhere.

How to watch Manchester United vs Barcelona: live stream soccer in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch Manchester United vs Barcelona on Paramount Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Thursday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the Europa League and UCL this season. Paramount Plus live streams every game, while select fixtures are shown on CBS. A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier.

How to watch Manchester United vs Barcelona from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Manchester United vs Barcelona from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

How to watch a Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream in the UK

In the UK, BT Sport is providing exclusive live coverage of Manchester United vs Barcelona. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT on BT Sport 2, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch Manchester United vs Barcelona on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch soccer online in Canada

In Canada, soccer fans can watch Manchester United vs Barcelona on streaming service DAZN. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Thursday. DAZN costs CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year. DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of UCL and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis.

How to watch Manchester United vs Barcelona: live stream Europa League in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Manchester United vs Barcelona on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 7am AEDT bright and early on Friday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Europa League and UCL match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub).

How to watch Manchester United vs Barcelona: live stream Europa League in New Zealand

Football fans can watch Manchester United vs Barcelona on Spark Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 9am NZDT on Friday morning. A subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every Europa League and UCL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, the European Rugby Champions Cup, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis.

Manchester United vs Barcelona: live stream Europa League online in India