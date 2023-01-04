Formula E live stream 2023: how to watch every race online from anywhere

Swipe to scroll horizontally Formula E live stream Next race - Mexico City January 14, 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT Free live stream: All 4 (UK) | CBS (US) | YouTube (selected regions) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Formula E live stream: season preview

The speed and manoeuvrability gains unlocked by the new Gen3 car make the 2023 Formula E season the most hotly anticipated campaign since the series' inception nine years ago. Stoffel Vandoorne is your defending champion, only now he's racing for DS Penske, while the arrivals of Maserati and McLaren make this the most competitive Formula E grid ever. Here's how to watch a 2023 Formula E live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Nine different drivers stood atop the podium last season, which culminated in a gripping four-horse race for the title. Vandoorne eventually pulled clear of Mitch Evans, Edo Mortara and Jean-Éric Vergne to claim his maiden championship, but the beginning of the Gen3 era, coupled with Mercedes-EQ's Formula E departure, has blown everything wide open.

As well as being faster and more powerful than its predecessor, the Gen3 is more compact, lighter and more efficient too. They're ticking all the right boxes, and what's more, the ever-contentious fanboost aid has been mothballed, the timed race format has been replaced with fixed laps, and fast recharging is set to be trialled in select races, introducing a mandatory pit stop in exchange for two extra attack mode activation opportunities.

With 16 races, including five double-headers, scheduled to take place across 11 cities, follow our guide as we explain how to get a 2023 Formula E live stream from anywhere.

Where to watch FREE Formula E live streams in 2023

Formula E is still an emerging sport, and for that reason it's available to watch for free in lots of places around the world – even on YouTube in some locations!

Various countries: every race on YouTube and Formula E website in countries with no traditional TV coverage

Belgium: every race on RTBF

Brazil: every race on TV Cultura

Catalonia: every race on Esport3

Chile: every race on Canal 13

Colombia: every race on Caracol Televisión

France: every race on L'Equipe

Germany: every race on ProSieben

Indonesia: every race on iNews

Italy: every race on Mediaset

UK: every race on Channel 4

How to watch Formula E live streams from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream 2023 Formula E races below. But you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Formula E 2023 from anywhere

How to watch Formula E: live stream in the UK for FREE

The great news for motorsport fans in the UK is that every race of the 2023 Formula E season is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Channel 4 televises every Formula E qualifying session too, and you can also live stream all of its coverage via Channel 4's All4 service, which works on a wide array of devices.

How to watch Formula E: live stream in the US without cable

CBS Sports Network is the place to watch Formula E in the US. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get the channel without having to shell out on an expensive cable package. How to watch 2023 Formula E without cable CBS Sports Network is included in the cable-cutting streamer fuboTV's standard package, which costs $69.99 a month after a 7-day FREE fuboTV trial.

How to watch Formula E: live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch 2023 Formaula E races on TSN. If you get it as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Formula E live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

How to watch Formula E in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the 2023 Formula E season unfold in Australia, with the streaming service showing every single ePrix ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football.

How to watch Formula E online: live stream in New Zealand

Motorsport fans can watch every ePrix of the 2023 Formula E season on Sky Sport in New Zealand. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and is also the only place to watch every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch Formula E coverage online using the Sky Go service.

What is Formula E?

Formula E is its own distinct single-seater racing championship, exclusively for electric cars. Though it is governed by the FIA, which also runs the F1, F2 and F3 series, Formula E exists as a tier of its own.

In terms of sheer speed alone, Formula E cars are comparable to F3 cars. The new Gen3 cars making their Formula E debut this season are capable of reaching top speeds of 320kph/200mph, a little ahead of the 300kph/186mph that Formula 3 cars top out at.

For further context, the top speed of an F2 car is around 335kph/208mph, and the top speed of an F1 car is around 360kph/223mph.

However, Formula E has never been about pure racing speed.

It's one of the most important testing grounds for the latest electric vehicle technologies in the world, driving research and development in the nascent sector, and shining a light on what the future could hold for mass-market EVs, particularly in terms of efficiency and charging.

Of course, it's also pretty compelling as pure theater, with the size, shape and mechanics of Formula E cars allowing for more close-quarters battles and easier overtaking than F1.

Jan 14 - Mexico City ePrix Jan 27 - Diriyah ePrix Jan 28 - Diriyah ePrix Feb 11 - Hyderabad ePrix Feb 25 - Cape Town ePrix Mar 25 - São Paulo ePrix April 22 - Berlin ePrix April 23 - Berlin ePrix May 6 - Monaco ePrix Jun 3 - Jakarta ePrix Jun 4 - Jakarta ePrix Jul 24 - Portland ePrix Jul 15 - Rome ePrix Jul 16 - Rome ePrix Jul 29 - London ePrix Jul 30 - London ePrix

2023 Formula E teams and drivers

DS Penske

Stoffel Vandoorne

Jean-Éric Vergne

Neom McLaren

Jake Hughes

René Rast

Jaguar TCS Racing

Mitch Evans

Sam Bird

TAG Heuer Porsche

António Félix da Costa

Padcal Wehrlein

Nissan

Norman Nato

Sacha Fenestraz

Avalanche Andretti

Jake Dennis

André Lotterer

Mahindra Racing

Oliver Rowland

Lucas di Grassi

NIO 333 Racing

Dan Ticktum

Sérgio Sette Câmara

Envision Racing

Nick Cassidy

Sébastien Buemi

Maserati MSG Racing

Edoardo Mortara

Maximilian Günther

ABT Sportsline