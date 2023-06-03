Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch FA Cup final free online

Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream

You can watch Manchester City vs Manchester United for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, plus ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. In the US, the game is available to live stream on ESPN Plus. Football fans in India can tune into the Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream on Sony Ten 1 or via Sony LIV, while in Australia, it's being shown on Paramount Plus. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Saturday, June 3, 3pm BST / 10am EDT / 7.30pm IST / 12am AEST (Sunday) TV channel: BBC One and ITV1 (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | Sony Ten 1 (IN) | Paramount+ (AUS) Free live stream: BBC One (UK) ITVX (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Manchester City vs Manchester United preview

Manchester City against Manchester United is one of the fixtures of any season, but there's more than just bragging rights up for grabs in Saturday's FA Cup final. There's a double at stake for both sides. City cantered to the Premier League, with the Champions League final still to come, while United have already won the League Cup and also have the added motivation of stopping their rivals' emulating the 1998/99 treble many thought could never be matched. Expect fireworks.

Fresh from bagging a third league title in a row, and a fifth in six seasons, Manchester City have their sights firmly set on the treble with next weekend's Champions League final against Inter Milan on the horizon. Pep Guardiola will do everything in his power to ensure his side don't look too far ahead, though, not least because the City boss has only one FA Cup to show for his near-seven seasons at the Etihad. City have had two games to get over their title-winning celebrations – drawing at Brighton and losing at Brentford – and must now refocus against one of the few sides to beat them this year. Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias a injury doubts, but Erling Haaland will be looking to add to his 52 goals in all competitions as the Viking monster continues to ride roughshod over English football. City have beaten Chelsea, Arsenal, Bristol City, Burnley and Sheffield United to reach the final and are yet to concede a goal in the competition. They're quite the foe.

Manchester United, meanwhile, found their form when it mattered most to finish third in the Premier League and return to next season's Champions League. It's been a season of ups and downs and in Dutch boss Erik ten Hag's first season but the League Cup victory and removing millstone Cristiano Ronaldo leave them in credit compared with heavy defeats to Brentford, Liverpool and today's opponents City. The Red Devils can also count on a 2-1 Old Trafford defeat of their city rivals – albeit featuring a controversial Bruno Fernandes winner for which Marcus Rashford was surely offside – and come into the final on a four-game winning run. Top scorer Rashford's winter purple patch hasn't continued but the England man remains Ten Hag's most potent attacking weapon, especially with midfielder Casemiro's transformative early-season powers slightly on the wane. They've beaten Everton, Reading, West Ham, Fulham and Brighton (on penalties) to reach the final and would love nothing more than to prevent their city rivals from matching their era-defining treble under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1998/99. Excellent on the counterattack – though they'll miss the injured Lisandro Martinez's move-developing passing – they have more than a puncher's chance.

It's unsurprisingly winner takes all in the FA Cup final, so if the scores are all level at the end of the 90, we'll go to extra time and possibly penalties.

FA Cup finals don't come with more riding on them than both teams chasing a domestic double, with city bragging rights also thrown into the mix, and you can follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch the FA Cup for FREE in the UK.

Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream: watch FA Cup for FREE in the UK

The BBC shares live broadcast duties with ITV for FA Cup matches in the UK, and will be showing Manchester City vs Manchester United for free on BBC One. Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. It's a case of pick your poison for football fans in the UK. If you want Gary Lineker and the gang you can watch a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Away from home right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

ITV shares live broadcast duties with the BBC for FA Cup matches in the UK, and will be showing Manchester City vs Manchester United for free on ITV1. Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. If you want to watch an incandescent Roy Keane, then you're in luck and the game is being live streamed FREE on ITVX. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this 30-day ExpressVPN risk-free trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Manchester City vs Manchester United in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Manchester City vs Manchester United from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 10am EDT / 7am PDT on Saturday. The streaming service is showing all of this season's FA Cup games, and is also the place to live stream La Liga and Bundesliga soccer, plus live MLB, cricket, PGA Tour golf and NHL action. ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads). Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United: live stream FA Cup in Australia

ViacomCBS (now known as Paramount Global) has taken the broadcast rights to the FA Cup from Channel 10. This means streaming service Paramount Plus is the place to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in Australia, but be warned that kick-off is set for 12am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs $8.99 a month. As well as giving you access to FA Cup matches, it also offers gives you exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard. Be sure to use a VPN if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside the country.

Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch FA Cup soccer in Canada

Sportsnet is showing Manchester City vs Manchester United in Canada, with kick-off set for 10am EDT / 7am PDT on Saturday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now. Prices start at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year, and as well as FA Cup soccer, it nets you WWE Network and coverage of the Bundesliga, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, Super League Rugby, and the NHL, including out-of-market games. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch Manchester City vs Manchester United on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 2am NZST first thing on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream in India