Leicester vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere today

Leicester vs Tottenham live stream

Can Spurs' return to form continue without their captain? Full details on how to watch Leicester vs Tottenham just below.

Leicester vs Tottenham: match preview

Leicester and Tottenham appear to have navigated tricky spells and turned a corner, but, even so, it might be wise for supporters of both clubs to strap themselves in again today. Things tend to get wildly out of hand when these two face each other. Their past four meetings have produced an average of 5.75 goals, and four of their last 12 games have treated us to six or more.

The reverse fixture earlier this season was a 6-2 swirl that saw the Foxes spring out of the traps and give as good as they got, before a spectacular Son Heung-min hat-trick pulled Spurs out of reach at the last. The final score was a little harsh on Leicester, and the manager, the team and the fans are desperate to get the last laugh.

The return of James Maddison has lifted the entire club, while the sparkling form of Kelechi Iheanacho seems to have finally convinced Brendan Rodgers to put Jamie Vardy out to seed. Most exciting of all, however, is the arrival of Brazilian winger Tete, whose debut appearance last weekend produced a goal and countless highlights, and helped fire City to a 4-2 victory over Aston Villa.

Tottenham, who start the weekend 5th in the table, could climb to third if other results go their way, but while their victory over the reigning champions last weekend was one to savor, such has been their level of inconsistency this season that nobody would be surprised if they followed that result up with defeat.

Captain Hugo Lloris faces a lengthy spell out of the team with a knee injury, and, though the Frenchman has been jittery, the sight of Fraser Forster between the sticks might not put too many Spurs supporters at ease.

Watch Leicester vs Tottenham: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Leicester vs Tottenham live stream on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Saturday morning. Peacock TV is live streaming the vast majority of this season's English Premier League games, including this one, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. The Peacock price comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too.

How to watch Leicester vs Tottenham from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Leicester vs Tottenham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Leicester vs Tottenham from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Can I watch Leicester vs Tottenham in the UK?

Leicester vs Tottenham is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport.

Leicester vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Leicester vs Tottenham live stream on FuboTV, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Leicester vs Tottenham: live stream in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Leicester vs Tottenham on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month.

How to watch Leicester vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

Fans can watch Leicester vs Tottenham on Sky Sport in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 4am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Leicester vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League online in India