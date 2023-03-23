Italy vs England live stream: how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier online, what TV channel

Italy vs England live stream

Italy vs England is free to watch and stream on Channel 4 in the UK. In the US, the match is on Fox Sports via Sling. In Australia, you'll need Optus Sport. Full information on how to get an Italy vs England live stream from anywhere today is just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Thursday, March 23, 7.45pm GMT / 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT TV channel: ITV 1 (UK) | Fox Sports (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) Free live stream: Channel 4 (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Italy vs England live stream: match preview

England kick off their Euro 2022 qualifying campaign on Thursday with an away tie against holders Italy at Napoli’s Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

These two have met twice since Italy won the 2020 final at Wembley on penalties, but it’ll be England’s first outing since the World Cup back in December. Gareth Southgate’s side lost in the last eight to beaten finalists France, but they looked like a team that was capable of going further, which must’ve had some bearing on the gaffer’s decision to stay in the job. On paper this is by far England’s toughest game in Group C, and Naples is never an easy place to visit, but the Three Lions will go into it with plenty of confidence after their performance in Qatar.

Of course, England’s World Cup campaign was far more successful than that of tonight’s hosts. Italy failed to qualify for Qatar and had to watch on TV back home, but their record against England is very good. Unless you count a 2-0 defeat at Le Tournoi in 1997, which was pretty much a tournament of glorified friendlies, Italy haven’t lost to England in a game that matters since Kevin Keegan and Trevor Brooking secured victory in a qualifier for the 1978 World Cup, although it was the Three Lions who stayed at home that year. Roberto Mancini’s side have been twiddling their thumbs since losing to Austria in the Nations League last November, so you can expect to see a team that’s raring to go here on Thursday.

Read on for full details of how to tune into today's free Italy vs England live stream.

How to watch an Italy vs England live stream in the UK for free

(opens in new tab) The great news for football fans in the UK is that Italy vs England is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch an Italy vs England free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab) Coverage of Italy vs England starts at 7pm GMT on Thursday evening, ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off, and you can also stream the game live at Channel4.com (opens in new tab). If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.

Watch Italy vs England live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Italy vs England live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Italy vs England from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

(opens in new tab)We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch an Italy vs England live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Fox Sports will be showing Italy vs England in the US, with kick-off at at 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT on Thursday. If you have the channel on cable, you're all set. Watch Italy vs England without cable Italy vs England is on Fox Sports 1, which is included in the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV's Blue package. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month. Sling TV Blue costs $45 a month thereafter and includes 40+ other channels. And as there's no contract, you can cancel at any time. A costlier alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which also includes FS1, as well as more than 100 other top channels on plans starting at $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Not in the US right now? You can watch an Italy vs England live stream just like you would if you were at home by using a VPN (opens in new tab). Further details on how that works can be found below.

How to live stream Italy vs England in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show the Euro 2024 qualifiers live Down Under, which makes it the only place to watch Italy vs England in Australia. The game kicks off at 6.45am AEST early on Friday morning, so brace yourself for a sleepy one. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use the top-rated VPN (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Italy vs England live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Italy vs England on streaming service DAZN, with kick-off set for 1.45pm EDT / 10.45am PDT on Thursday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more international soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Italy vs England live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Italy vs England on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand. Kick-off is at 8.45am NZST on Friday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. The match is also live on beIN Sports. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the Premier League and FA Cup.

How to watch Italy vs England live stream in India

(opens in new tab) Football fans in India can watch an Italy vs England live stream on the SonyLIV service. Kick-off is set for 1.15am IST on Friday morning. A Sony LIV subscription starts at Rs 299 per month but you can save some money, if you're planning to use if for a while, by paying Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months or Rs 599 for a year of mobile-only access. You can watch SonyLIV on mobiles, tablets, smart TVs and through your browser. Remember to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your subscription while outside the country.