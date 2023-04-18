Devils vs Rangers live stream: how to watch NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs online from anywhere

Watch Devils vs Rangers live stream

Devils vs Rangers will be live on TBS and ESPN Plus in the US. In Australia, fans can watch a Devils vs Rangers live stream on Kayo (7-day free trial). Tune in on Viaplay in the UK. Read on for full details of how to watch Devils vs Rangers – Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs – tonight.

Devils vs Rangers preview

The Stanley Cup playoffs are finally upon us and the hockey Gods have graced us with an amazing opening round series to kick things off in the East. With exorbitant ticket prices in tow, the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers will face off in the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. With the Devils returning for the first time since 2018, they’ll have no easy path against a Rangers team that cruised all the way to the Eastern Conference finals last year.

Twice has the playoff series between these two gone the full stretch to seven games, with 1994’s double OT Rangers win still plaguing Devils fans today. New York is 4-2 overall against New Jersey in the Playoffs, with the Devil’s having the last laugh in 2012 but falling short of the Stanley Cup.

The festivities in which 21-year-old Jack Hughes – the No.1 overall pick in 2019 – will be a speedy, fighting force against Igor Shesterkin and the Blueshirts. While NJ has home ice to start, it's only their second trip since falling short in 2012. The Rangers, on the other hand, bring along the most recent postseason experience with a slightly older and more experienced squad.

Whichever way it goes, this rivalry is one that has stood the test of time. Of the four times these two met during the regular season, the Devils have come out on top for three, with the Rangers sneaking out one in overtime.

The best-of-seven series kicks off Tuesday night at 7pm ET. Here's how to watch a Devils vs Rangers live stream no matter where you are in the world. Pro tip: you might want to try a VPN if you're looking to tune into NHL while abroad (opens in new tab).

Devils vs Rangers live stream: watch NHL Playoffs in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tonight's Devils vs Rangers clash will be broadcast live on TBS, SN360 and TVAS2. No cable? Here's your options... Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs without cable A subscription to ESPN Plus service, which replaced NHL.tv last year, costs just $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, though it's also available as part of a better value $13.99 package with Hulu and Disney Plus as part of the Disney Bundle. More ways to watch NHL without cable Sling TV, meanwhile, is an OTT service that's especially good for NHL fans. The Sling Orange package offers TBS, TNT, ESPN and ESPN2 in most major markets, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN 3. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab).

How to watch Devils vs Rangers from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Devils vs Rangers from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

Use a VPN to live stream 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs – including Devils vs Rangers – from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. (opens in new tab) And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Devils vs Rangers: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are split between Sportsnet and CBC Sports. Devils vs Rangers (Game 1) will be live on Sportsnet 360. An SN Now (opens in new tab) subscription costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and nets you WWE Network and coverage of the NBA, Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby. The games that are shown on CBC Sports, meanwhile, can be live streamed on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab) for free. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the action as you would at home.

Devils vs Rangers: live stream Stanley Cup Playoffs in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viaplay is the exclusive NHL broadcaster in the UK, and is showing every game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including Devils vs Rangers tonight from midnight. You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, which costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. As well as the NHL, Viaplay has the rights to La Liga football, the United Rugby Championship, the rugby league Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

