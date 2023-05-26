Coventry vs Luton Town live stream: how to watch the EFL Championship playoff final online from anywhere

Watch Coventry vs Luton Town live stream

You can watch Coventry vs Luton Town on ESPN+ in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be shown on DAZN. In the UK, the match is being televised on Sky Sports, while Premier League fans in India can tune in via FanCode. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Coventry vs Luton Town where you are just below.

Coventry vs Luton Town team news and preview

Luton and Coventry will battle it out under the Wembley arch on Saturday for a place in the Premier League.

It’s been more than 20 years since Coventry last played top-flight football, but they could be just 90 minutes away from a return that would’ve seemed almost impossible just a few seasons ago. The Sky Blues were playing in League Two as recently as 2018 but, guided by long-serving coach Mark Robins and propelled by the goals of Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, they finished fifth this season to book a playoff semi-final against Middlesbrough.

A goalless draw at home set up a nervy second leg at the Riverside, but a superb finish from player-of-the-year Gustavo Hamer, just before the hour mark, ensured it was Coventry that would be going to Wembley.

Luton were also playing League Two football in 2018 but Rob Edwards’ side were comfortably the best of the rest in the Championship this season, even if they did finish 11 points behind second-placed Sheffield United.

After failing to win their final two league games, the Hatters lost the first-leg of their playoff semi-final away to Sunderland, but centre-backs Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer made their height advantage count to secure a 2-0 win back at Kenilworth Road.

Luton were playing in non-league just a decade ago, and haven’t been in the top division since the year before the formation of the Premier League, so securing a return here really would be fairytale stuff.

Follow our guide to get a Coventry vs Luton Town live stream and watch the Championship playoff final online from anywhere.

How to watch Coventry vs Luton Town: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Coventry vs Luton Town live stream on ESPN+ in the US, with kick-off set for 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT on Saturday morning. ESPN+ is only $9.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance – that costs $99.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue, featuring content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more – plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. If you subscribe to ESPN+ or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Coventry vs Luton Town from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Coventry vs Luton Town in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Coventry vs Luton Town from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch a Coventry vs Luton Town live stream in the UK

Coventry vs Luton Town is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK, via the network's Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels. Coverage starts at 4pm BST on Football and 4.30pm on Main Event, ahead of a 4.45pm kick-off. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Coventry vs Luton Town live stream: how to watch the Championship playoff final online in Canada

DAZN is the place to watch Coventry vs Luton Town, as it has been for the Championship playoff final. Kick-off is set for 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT on Sunday. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year, which is a bargain seeing as it's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the NFL, and Champions League and Europa League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

More sport: here's how to watch an NBA live stream

How to watch Coventry vs Luton Town: live stream EFL Championship playoff final in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Coventry vs Luton Town on Optus Sport, which is showing the EFL Championship playoff final live this season. Brace yourself for an early start though, with kick-off set for 1.45am AEST on Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Coventry vs Luton Town: live stream the Championship playoff final in New Zealand

beIN Sports has the rights to show the Championship playoff final in New Zealand, with Coventry vs Luton Town set to kick-off at 3.45am AEDT early on Sunday morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. As well as the EFL Championship, beIN Sport has the rights to Lige 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

Coventry vs Luton Town: live stream the EFL Championship playoff final online in India