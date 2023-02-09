How to watch Clarkson's Farm season 2 online: stream Amazon Prime Video documentary from anywhere

Watch Clarkson's Farm season 2 online

Clarkson's Farm season 2 is an Amazon Original and will therefore be available to watch exclusively via streaming service Amazon Prime Video. If you’re away from home in another country where Amazon Prime Video isn't available, a VPN will ensure that you don’t miss the new season.

Jeremy Clarkson's shift in gears from high octane car reviews to quaint agricultural life continues, with the second series of Clarkson's Farm on streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

The new eight-part season promises more of Clarkson taking a crack at some honest work as he gets to grips with the inner workings of running the 1,000-acre Diddly Squat Farm.

With the farm having only made an annual profit of £144 in the last season, the challenge is on for Clarkson to make the farm a viable business in season two.

The latest run of shows is set to see the controversial newspaper columnist take a herd of cows under his wing while also setting up a new restaurant on the Cotswold estate.

You can also expect the return of familiar faces like the always-exasperated assistant Kaleb Cooper as he tries to manage Clarkson's lack of farming know-how, while land agent "Cheerful" Charlie Ireland and farm hand Gerald also return.

The show's future was called into question following Clarkson's much-publicised recent comments regarding Megan Markle, with many media commentators pondering whether this season of the show would air.

Amazon have given the go ahead this time out, but with the streaming service reported to be parting ways with Clarkson in 2024 after season three following his royal furore, this run of the show looks set to be one of the last times viewers get to visit Diddly Squat.

Read on for our guide, which breaks down how you can watch Clarkson's Farm, Season 2 online from anywhere now.

How to watch Clarkson's Farm, Season 2 for FREE

In addition to Clarkson's Farm season 2, there are heaps of other Amazon Originals to enjoy like superhero series The Boys, The Underground Railroad, and Tolkien epic The Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power, plus exclusive new Hollywood movies like Shotgun Wedding.

Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.

- Head to Amazon Prime Video now to watch for free (opens in new tab)

How to watch Clarkson's Farm season 2 online from outside your country

If you find yourself stuck in a country where your favorite on-demand services aren’t available, then that's probably down to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch Clarkson's Farm season 2 online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Clarkson's Farm season 2:

