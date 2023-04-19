Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch Champions League quarter-final second leg online

Watch a Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream

You can watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City on Paramount Plus in the US (30-day free trial with code 'PICARD'). In Canada, every Champions League game is available on DAZN. In the UK, today's second-leg clash will be televised on BT Sport, while football fans in India can tune in on Sony Ten 2 or via Sony LIV. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream from abroad. Full details on how to watch a Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Wed, April 19 – 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 12.30am IST TV channel: BT Sport (UK) | Paramount Plus (US) | Sony Ten 2 (IN) FREE stream: Paramount+ 30-day trial with code PICARD (USA) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: match preview

Man City travel to Munich tonight aiming to secure their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's side have been in irresistible form recently, with many now tipping them to overhaul Arsenal at the top of the Premier League. Their 3-1 victory over Leicester on Saturday made it 10 wins in a row in all competitions, with John Stones opening the scoring after just five minutes. When Erling Haaland added two more before the clock had even reached the half-hour mark it looked as if Leicester could be in for a real thrashing, but it was the Foxes who scored the only other goal of the game, Kelechi Iheanacho netting against his old club after a collision between Ederson and Kalvin Phillips. Unsurprisingly it turned out to be nothing more than a consolation, but City will need to avoid encouraging Bayern by making similar mistakes here.

The same can hardly be said of Bayern Munich's form recently, with results under Thomas Tuchel not exactly going to plan. Bayern followed up their chastening first-leg defeat last week with a 1-1 home draw against Bundesliga strugglers Hoffenheim on Saturday, making it just two wins from five for the former Chelsea boss. Benjamin Pavard opened the scoring for the hosts after 17 minutes, but Andrej Kramaric earned the visitors a point with a stunning second-half free-kick. Only four teams have ever progressed from a Champions League knockout tie after losing the first leg by three goals or more, so Bayern will need a real change in fortunes if they're to become the fifth.

Follow our guide to get a Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream and watch the Champions League online from anywhere.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: live stream UCL soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City on both CBS and Paramount Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 UCL season. Paramount Plus live streams every game, while select fixtures are shown on CBS. How to watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City without cable A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. If you sign up with the promo code PICARD, you can get a 30-day Paramount Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab), which would let you live stream Bayern Munich vs Manchester City and the rest of the quarter-finals, plus next month's semi-finals, for nothing. The code expires on April 30. Alternatively, if you don't have CBS on cable, you can get the channel on a streaming-only basis via FuboTV (opens in new tab) from $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City second leg from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch a Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City. Coverage starts at 7pm BST on BT Sport 1, ahead of the 8pm kick-off. BT now has a £30 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Champions League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch UCL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City on streaming service DAZN. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City on DAZN while abroad. (opens in new tab) Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: live stream Champions League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5am AEST bright and early on Thursday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

More sport: how to watch an F1 live stream

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: live stream Champions League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester City on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7am NZST on Thursday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UCL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Europa League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: live stream Champions League online in India