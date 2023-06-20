Austria vs Sweden live stream: how to watch Euro 2024 qualifiers free online

Austria vs Sweden live stream

You can watch a FREE Austria vs Sweden live stream on Servus TV in Austria. The paid streams are on Viaplay in the UK, Vix+ in the US, Optus Sport in Australia and DAZN in Canada. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your local stream from abroad. Full details on how to watch Austria vs Sweden free online just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Tuesday, June 20, 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT FREE stream: Servus TV (AUT) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Austria vs Sweden: match preview

Austria will take another step closer to Euro 2024 if they beat Sweden in this crunch qualification clash on Tuesday.

Ralf Rangnick's side occupy top spot in Group F after three rounds of fixtures. Home victories over Azerbaijan and Estonia were to be expected, but Austria further burnished their credentials in a 1-1 draw with Belgium on Saturday. The visitors to Brussels were well worth their point against opponents that remain the favourites to advance in first place.

Sweden, you feel, need to avoid defeat in Vienna to avoid falling too far adrift of the top two. They began their campaign with a 3-0 home defeat by Belgium, before a confidence-restoring 5-0 thrashing of Azerbaijan. But with Austria much improved under Rangnick, this will not be an easy game.

Sweden have participated at every European Championship since 1996 and they got to the knockout phase of the last edition two years ago. A win here would suddenly leave Austria looking over their shoulder despite a strong start in their first three matches.

Janne Andersson's side thrashed New Zealand 4-1 in a friendly on Friday, and they will believe they can get the better of this Austria side. But with home advantage behind them and a five-game unbeaten run to protect, Rangnick's men will give this contest everything they have got.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Austria vs Sweden live stream wherever you are, including how to watch the watch Euro 2024 Qualifier for FREE.

FREE Austria vs Sweden live stream

Fans in Austria can watch the Austria vs Sweden live stream FREE on Servus TV.

Travelling outside Austria at the moment? Use a good football VPN to pick your location and watch any local free stream. We'll show you how below...

Watch an Austria vs Sweden live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Austria vs Sweden live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Austria vs Sweden from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch an Austria vs Sweden live stream in the UK

Austria vs Sweden kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday evening, and it's being shown for on streaming service Viaplay, which has the rights to the lion's share of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the UK, including and costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. Travelling outside the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch Viaplay from abroad. The service also shows live coverage of La Liga football, the NHL, United Rugby Championship, the Rugby League Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

How to watch Austria vs Sweden: live stream soccer in the US without cable

Austria vs Sweden kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday afternoon, and in the US the game is being shown on Spanish language service Vix+. Vix+ costs $6.99 per month and hosts a ton of Spanish language football coverage including U.S. Women’s National Team and Mexico’s Women’s National Team, South America’s top domestic soccer, UEFA club competitions and UEFA international football as well. You can sign up to Vix+ direct or pick up the streaming service as a channel on other platforms such as Prime Video and as an extra on Sling. Away from the U.S.? Use a VPN to watch your Vix+ subscription from abroad.

How to live stream Austria vs Sweden in Australia

In Australia, Austria vs Sweden is being shown on Optus Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The game kicks off at 5.45am AEST first thing on Wednesday morning, so brace yourself for an early rise. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Austria vs Sweden live in Canada