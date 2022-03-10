The Players Championship live stream 2022: how to watch PGA golf online

The PGA Tour's flagship event takes place this weekend, with Justin Thomas looking to defend his title at the the 49th edition of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida. Read on as we explain how to watch a Players Championship live stream online with or without cable this week, with ESPN+ holding all the right clubs in the US.

The Players Championship live stream 2022 Tournament dates: March 10-13 Start times (Thu and Fri): 9.15am ET / 6.15 am PT / 2.15pm GMT / 1.15am AEDT Venues: The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA Watch every session: ESPN Plus ($6.99) US TV coverage: Golf Channel and CBS live with FuboTV FREE trial Global live streams: Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports free trial (AU) | TSN (CA)

One of golf's most demanding courses, the TPC Sawgrass features 7,200 yards of tricky terrain, including one of the sport's most breathtaking holes - the par 3 17th and its iconic island green.

Louisville, Kentucky star Thomas has been grouped alongside Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa for the first two rounds of the tournament.

A win for Thomas would see him become the first player to win the title in consecutive years, and would move him a step closer to Jack Nicklaus' record of three Players Championship titles.

Heading into the tournament, the American currently sits behind Morikawa in the current betting alongside and Spanish star Jon Rahm. So you can bet that the competition will be as stiff as the course.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Players Championship live stream online, so that you won't miss a moment.

ESPN+ is the best way to watch The Players Championship 2022 online, with full live broadcasts of each day's play, including featured group coverage. It's a great deal at just $6.99 per month, particularly as you don't need cable to get it. Add Hulu and Disney with the Disney Bundle for a bargain price of $13.99.

Watch The Players Championship 2022 on TV in the US

Golf fans based in the US can watch The Players Championship on the Golf Channel and NBC on cable but it's worth remembering that ESPN Plus is the only place to watch extended live coverage of each day's play, including featured groups coverage. The Golf Channel's coverage runs from 12pm ET / 9am PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Thursday and Friday NBC is showing the action from 1pm ET / 10am PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. Coverage gets underway on ESPN Plus, meanwhile, at 6.45am ET / 3.45 am PT on Thursday, Friday, and at 7.45am ET / 4.45am PT on Saturday and Sunday. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online.

How to watch The Players Championship 2022 without cable

We've already made the case for ESPN Plus as the best option for watching The Players Championship without cable with by far and away the most comprehensive coverage and at the low price of $6.99 per month, but there are other cable-free options. Another great option is FuboTV, a fully featured OTT streamer that includes both the Golf Channel and NBC in its Starter plan. It costs $65 per month, you can cancel at any point and, if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE trial and watch The Players Championship without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it.

How to watch Players Championship live stream in UK

Golf fans based in the UK can tune into The Players Championship 2022 on Sky Sports, which has the rights to PGA Tour golf. Live coverage of The Players Championship is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from March 10-13, starting at 11.30am GMT for Rounds 1, 2, 12.30pm for Saturday's session and at 11.30am for the final day's play on Sunday. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract.

2022 The Players Championship live stream: how to watch golf online in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 Players Championship on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 4am AEDT for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 5am for Rounds 3 and 4, continuing into the afternoons. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final action takes place on Monday! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream The Players Championship golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.

Canada: The Players Championship live stream

In Canada, you can watch the 2022 Players Championship on TSN and CTV, though bear in mind that they're only showing Rounds 3 and 4 of the tournament. Coverage gets underway at 1pm ET / 10m PT on both Saturday and Sunday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Players Championship live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. CTV does not offer a streaming-only subscription option.