Samsung Galaxy S9 live stream: how to watch today's big launch event

Update: The Samsung Galaxy S9 live stream is now over. To see exactly how the event went down, we'd recommend checking out our Samsung Galaxy S9 live blog. If you just want the heart of the big announcements though, we have everything you need to know articles for both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus.

Samsung's next flagship phone is launching right now, with the brand's MWC 2018 event expected to include the unveiling of both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus smartphones to the world.

We've put together this handy guide so you can be among the first to know all about the phones when they're revealed on Sunday 25 February. You'll want to use this guide just before the event kicks off, which is scheduled for 6PM CET - that's 5PM GMT / 12PM EST / 9AM PST / 4AM AEDT.

The event takes place in Barcelona, Spain but you'll be able to watch it wherever you are in the world using the methods below.

Samsung's YouTube channel

Happy to tune into the launch stream on YouTube? Samsung now has its stream up and running, which you can watch just below. Watching on YouTube offers a few benefits over the official website version (coming up just below) as you can tune in on your smart TV, Chromecast or even select games consoles.

Official website

Head to the official Samsung website close to the time of the launch and you'll be able to find the livestream ready and raring to go there.

If this one goes down in the mania of the launch as thousands of people try to tune in, it's worth noting there's also a separate livestream set to go on the Samsung Mobile Press site too.

Samsung Unpacked 2018 app

Samsung has made its own app for the Unpacked 2018 event, which if you download to your phone or tablet will allow you to watch it directly on your phone.

You can download it now on either Android or iOS. Exactly what else the app will be able to do around the launch isn't very clear right now, but it's worth knowing about as an extra option to livestream the event if you're super keen to learn about the Galaxy S9 first.