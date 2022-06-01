Ruud vs Rune live stream: how to watch 2022 French Open quarter-final online from anywhere

Holger Rune will be the first Danish male tennis player to play in the quarter-finals of a major tournament since the late 1960s when he takes on Casper Ruud on Wednesday. Can he go one better and beat the world number-eight to a place in the semis? Read on as we explain how to watch a Ruud vs Rune live stream wherever you are - including ways to watch the 2022 French Open absolutely FREE.

After a trio of straight-sets wins against Denis Shapovalov, Henri Laaksonen and Hugo Gaston, Danish teenager Holger Rune saw off Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach this point, beating the world number-four in three hours and four sets on Monday. The 19-year-old had only beaten one top-five opponent prior to that, but defeating last year's finalist will give Rune all the confidence he needs to take on Casper Ruud.

Ruud will also make history when he takes to the court on Wednesday. The 23-year-old is the first Norwegian man to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open – and his opponents haven't made it easy, with only Emil Ruusuvuori being dispatched in three sets. Ruud has a 100% record against Rune, though, coming out on top in all three previous meetings, the most recent being the two-set victory at the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this year.

Who will open another new chapter in tennis history at Roland-Garros on Wednesday? Here's how you can watch a Ruud vs Rune live stream at the 2022 French Open from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Ruud vs Rune for FREE

This all-Scandinavian clash is available to watch absolutely FREE on 9Gem in Australia. That's assuming you can get up that early, as it starts at 4.45am AEST on Thursday morning. It's a brutal time, but with these two playing you know it'll be worth the effort.

That means viewers who wake up early enough can also fire up a free Ruud vs Rune live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices, and showing plenty more French Open action.

Alas, there aren't many fans as lucky as those Down Under. In most tennis-loving countries around the world, you have to pay for your French Open fix.

Watch a Ruud vs Rune live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who is showing Ruud vs Rune.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing the best VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a French Open live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN for Ruud vs Rune

Using a VPN to watch Ruud vs Rune from abroad is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab)

How to watch Ruud vs Rune: live stream French Open tennis in the US without cable

How to watch Ruud vs Rune: live stream French Open tennis in the UK

(opens in new tab) Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+ have the rights to broadcast Ruud vs Rune and all of the action from the French Open in the UK. Ruud vs Rune is set to get underway at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday evening. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Ruud vs Rune in Australia

(opens in new tab) As explained above, 9Gem and the 9Now online service (opens in new tab) are your destinations for watching French Open tennis for free Down Under. Die-hard tennis fans might also want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions below.

How to live stream Ruud vs Rune and watch French Open tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Ruud vs Rune on TSN, with play set to begin at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Wednesday. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Ruud vs Rune live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Ruud vs Rune: live stream tennis in New Zealand