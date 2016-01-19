iPhone lock screen tips

Whenever you're not actively using your iPhone, after a preset period, it goes into a sort of standby mode in which the screen is dimmed, access to the phone's contents is locked, and you won't initiate a call if you should touch the screen inadvertently in your pocket.

You can lock your iPhone manually at any time by briefly pressing the power button (also known as the Wake/Sleep button) on the side of your iPhone 6S.

To wake it you just press this button again or the Home button. The screen will brighten and the words 'Slide to unlock' appear. Unless you've disabled all forms of security, you'll be prompted to enter your passcode or tap the Home button to use Touch ID (though if you wake the iPhone with the Home button it sometimes recognises your finger so fast it skips right past the iPhone Lock screen).

Lots of elements of your iPhone can be enjoyed without having to unlock it though. To take a quick photo, simply swipe the camera icon (bottom right of the iPhone Lock screen) upwards to open the Camera app. You can view reminders and appointments and configure certain apps to give you notifications and alerts on the iPhone Lock screen.

You can control the music that's playing, and if Location Services are on and you use Wallet, you can have your ticket to an event or boarding pass for a flight appear on the iPhone Lock screen when you arrive at the right location. Alternatively, you can access Wallet by double-clicking the Home button and quickly pay for items using Touch ID.