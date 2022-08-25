PGA Tour Championship live stream 2022: how to watch FedEx Cup Playoffs golf online from anywhere

Scottie Scheffler has a target on his back at the season-ending Tour Championship, with reigning champion Patrick Cantlay and the rest of the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings looking to reel in the world No.1. Spurring each of them on is an astounding $18 million payout, as well as ultimate glory at a tournament that rewards the best of the very best. Who will deliver the goods at the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale? Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 PGA Tour Championship live stream online with or without cable this week, with fans in the US able to watch every session on ESPN+ (opens in new tab).

Having accumulated the most FedEx Cup points over the course of this season, Masters winner Scheffler starts at 10-under, ahead of BMW Championship winner Cantlay (8-under) heading into Round 1.

Will Zalatoris would have started at 7-under, however, the St. Jude champion had to withdraw from the BMW, and has now pulled out of the Tour Championship with herniated discs in his back. That makes Xander Schauffele (6-under) and Sam Burns (5-under) the closest challengers to Scheffler and Cantlay at East Lake.

Amongst those in the chasing pack are Rory McIlroy and British Open champ Cam Smith (both 4-under); Jon Rahm and US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick (both 3-under); Jordan Spieth (2-under) and Collin Morikawa (1-under). Five players start at even par, including rookie Sahith Theegala and Adam Scott, who's running hot.

It's golf's ultimate prize outside the majors, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch a PGA Tour Championship live stream online, so that you don't miss a moment.

ESPN Plus provides live broadcasts of each day's play at the PGA Tour Championship, including featured groups coverage. It costs $9.99 per month and doesn't require cable.

ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month and provides live streaming coverage of the PGA Tour Championship.

Watch PGA Tour Championship 2022 on TV in the US

Golf fans based in the US can watch the 2022 PGA Tour Championship on the Golf Channel and NBC on cable. ESPN Plus provides extended live coverage of each day's play at East Lake, including featured groups coverage. The Golf Channel's coverage runs from: 1pm ET / 10am PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Thursday & Friday

1pm ET / 10am PT to 2.30pm ET / 11.30pm PT on Saturday

1pm ET / 10am PT to 2.30pm ET / 11.30pm PT on Saturday

12pm ET / 9am PT to 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT on Sunday NBC's cable coverage runs from: 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT to 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Saturday

1.30pm ET / 11.30am PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Sunday Coverage gets underway on ESPN Plus at: 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Thursday, Friday & Sunday

12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday

How to watch PGA Tour Championship 2022 without cable

ESPN Plus provides the most comprehensive coverage from $9.99 per month. Peacock TV is live streaming everything that's on NBC. Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version. FuboTV includes both the Golf Channel and NBC in select markets, as well as more than 100 more channels, and starts from $69.99 a month. Sling TV includes the Golf Channel in its $11 per month Sports Extra add-on, which can be purchased on top of its Sling Blue package, which includes NBC in select markets. The usual cost is $35 a month.

How to watch PGA Tour Championship 2022: live stream in the UK

Golf fans based in the UK can watch the PGA Tour Championship on Sky Sports. Live coverage is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 5.30pm BST for Rounds 1, 2 and 3, and 4.30pm for Round 4. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the 2022 PGA Tour Championship on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service.

How to live stream PGA Tour Championship golf in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 PGA Tour Championship on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 3am AEST for Rounds 1, 2 and 3, and 2am for Round 4. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final day's action takes place on Monday morning! Kayo price plans start from AU$25 a month.

How to watch 2022 PGA Tour Championship: live stream golf in Canada