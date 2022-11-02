PAK vs SA live stream: how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 online

Pakistan have it all to do when they face South Africa on Thursday. The Proteas are riding high on top of the Group 2 and looking nailed on for qualification for the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Their counterparts in green have suffered a torrid tournament so far, though, only picking up a single win after two terribly narrow near misses. Can Pakistan perform here and pull their way back into this competition? Or will South Africa carry on their winning streak? Read on as we explain how to watch a Pakistan vs South Africa live stream online from anywhere.

After two shock losses against India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan's spirits were lifted on Sunday when they beat The Netherlands by six wickets. Shadab Khan sealed a comfortable victory with six overs to spare. Babar Azam and co will certainly have regained a little confidence after their one-run loss to Zimbabwe last week, but they will still have to work hard to beat South Africa, who are fast becoming a T20 powerhouse!

South Africa, meanwhile, will be entering the match with a lot of confidence after victories over India and Bangladesh. Sunday's defeat of India came by an impressive five-wicket margin and the one against Bangladesh last week by an astonishing 104 runs. Batters David Miller and Aiden Markram both scored half-centuries, as the team became the first to beat the Men in Blue in this T20 World Cup.

Pakistan vs South Africa begins at 7pm AEDT / 8am GMT / 1pm PKT / 10am SAST / 1.30PM IST / 9pm NZDT / 4am EDT / 1am PDT on Thursday, November 3. Follow our guide to get a Pakistan vs South Africa live stream now and watch T20 World Cup online from wherever you are.

How to watch PAK vs SA: live stream T20 World Cup 2022 for FREE in Pakistan

(opens in new tab) The 2022 T20 World Cup is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports (opens in new tab), which is fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch with the only details required as your phone number to verify your identity. Tune in without paying a penny by downloading the PTVFLIX app. Play between Pakistan vs South Africa is set to begin at 1pm PKT. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free T20 World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service (opens in new tab) and you've knocked it for six!

How to watch PAK vs SA live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official T20 World Cup 2022 broadcasting options, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the best VPN (opens in new tab) providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch PAK vs SA live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in Australia can watch a Pakistan vs South Africa live stream and the rest of the T20 World Cup 2022 on on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab). If you don't have Fox Sports as part of a pay TV package, your best bet is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Travelling away from Aus? Use a VPN to watch Kayo Sports from abroad. (opens in new tab) Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, F1, MLB, NRL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Foxtel. It's also worth noting that you can catch a fair few T20 World Cup 2022 matches for free in Australia – although not this one – as part of Channel 9's free-to-air T20 World Cup coverage. You can tune in for free to those on Channel 9HD, 9GemHD and 9Now (opens in new tab). The full Channel 9 T20 World Cup schedule can be found here (opens in new tab). The Pakistan vs South Africa match gets underway in Sydney at 7pm AEDT.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2022: live stream Pakistan vs South Africa international cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in the UK can watch every game of the T20 World Cup on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) including Pakistan vs South Africa, with play set to begin at 8am GMT. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Aussie in the UK? Use a VPN to live stream the T20 coverage (opens in new tab) on Kayo Sports as if you were at home.

How to watch 2022 T20 World Cup: live stream Pakistan vs South Africa in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) New Zealanders can watch the T20 World Cup on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Sky Sport subscribers can watch the T20 World Cup online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have the channel on cable, the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform is also showing the cricket live, and it's also the place to live stream every single Premier League game this season. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. The first ball for Pakistan vs South Africa is due at 9pm NZDT on Friday morning. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their usual coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch PAK vs SA: live stream the T20 World Cup in India

(opens in new tab) Star Sports (opens in new tab) subscribers in India can watch Pakistan vs South Africa in the T20 World Cup live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription (opens in new tab). Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch the T20 World Cup action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices (opens in new tab) start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499. Pakistan vs South Africa is set to start at 1.30pm this afternoon. Those of you wanting to live stream T20 World Cup games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app (opens in new tab), which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

PAK vs SA live stream: How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 cricket in the US