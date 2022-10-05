Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Europa League online

Manchester United will be looking to put their derby day blues behind them as they travel to Cyprus to take on Omonia Nicosia in this Group E clash. Having been thrashed 6-3 by their local rivals on Sunday, Erik Ten Hag will be looking for a big response from his Red Devils as they look to record consecutive Europa League victories. Follow our guide on how to watch an Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere.

Omonia Nicosia vs Man United live stream Date: Thursday, October 6 Kick-off time: 5.45pm BST / 6.45pm CEST / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT / 10.15pm IST / 3.45am AEDT / 5.45am NZST Venue: Tsirio Stadium, Zimbru Stadium, Limassol Live stream: BT Sport (UK) / FREE Paramount Plus trial (US) / DAZN (CA) / Stan Sport FREE trial (AU) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Omonia find themselves bottom of Group E without a single point, adding to a wretched record that has seen them win just one of their last 26 matches in major European competition.

United's previous European outing saw them ease past Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 in Moldova thanks to first-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho. Anything less than a win would not look good. This match marks the first ever European clash between these two sides, with the familiar face of former Leicester City midfielder and ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon in charge of the Cypriot side.

Read on for all the information on how to watch an Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere in the world.

(opens in new tab) You can watch an Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United live stream on Paramount Plus, which is showing every Europa League fixture this season. Kick-off is at 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT. A subscription to the service starts at just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab), which means you can watch the action without paying a cent. Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service with the CBS TV channel, and our recommendation would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $64.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Man United from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch the Europa League action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch the match like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction known as geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being accessed beyond the region that they're based in.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN for an Omonia Nicosia vs Man United live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab) has exclusive rights to show every 2021/22 Europa League match either on TV or online in the UK, including Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United. It's being shown on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 5.15pm BST ahead of an early evening 5.45pm kick-off. If you don't want to be locked into a lengthy contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass priced at £25 per month (opens in new tab). It lets you watch all of the network's live and on-demand action via the BT Sport app or via the web player. The Monthly Pass renews automatically every four weeks, but you can cancel it whenever you want. You can login on two devices at once, as well as giving you access to BT Sport Ultimate's content in 4K and UHD. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN (opens in new tab) as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Europa League coverage from anywhere in the world.

Omonia Nicosia v Manchester United: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United live stream kicks off at 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT, and is being shown on the dedicated sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), which is down to show every single game of the Europa League live. A DAZN subscription Canada remains an absolute steal, as it costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year (opens in new tab). It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United: live stream the Europa League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Stan Sport is showing every remaining Europa League match ad-free, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can watch an Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United live stream for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as plenty more sports events throughout the year. Kick off for Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United in Australia is 3.45am AEST on Friday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

New Zealand: Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United live stream

(opens in new tab) Spark Sport has exclusive rights to show Europa League matches in New Zealand, including this Omonia Nicosia v Man United clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 5.45am NZST on Friday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial, so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to live stream Omonia Nicosia vs Man United and watch the Champions League in India