<a id="elk-c04254ea-0f9a-4eea-94d6-46b7ca56c617"></a><h2 id="this-looks-like-another-big-one-2">This looks like another big one</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="2363d1a4-cae8-408b-a7e3-7fe5b24ae710"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1600px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="ZLicmrCNTFV7JUDjx6VHim" name="Xdown-1" alt="A Downdetector graph showing X issues" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ZLicmrCNTFV7JUDjx6VHim.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1600" height="900" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="07d3fa18-b63c-4e01-8356-b0a9e6291f9e">We haven't seen a spike in reports about X issues this big for, well, a month since the last outage on February 16.</p><p>Right now, there are over 36,000 reports on Downdetector in the US and over 8,000 in the UK. In short, that's big and more serious than the early stages of the February outage.</p><p>However, X is already working again for me after a brief period of error messages, so perhaps this one will be more short-lived.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>