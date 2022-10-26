NED vs IND live stream: how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 online

The Netherlands have made it to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup for the second time in their history but this is where things get serious. They face an India in buoyant mood with a big win already under their belts and the wind of tournament favorites very much in their sails. But India captain Rohit Sharma will be taking nothing for granted at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground as his side face the Netherlands for the first time in this format on Thursday. Read on as we explain how to watch a Netherlands vs India live stream from anywhere.

Helped by Bas de Leede's five wickets across both matches, the Dutch recorded relatively comfortable victories over the UAE and Namibia in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 to face the big boys Down Under. The Oranje ran Bangladesh close in their opening Super 12 fixture. They fell to a nine-run defeat after Colin Ackermann plundered 62 from just 48 deliveries to give their more storied opponents a real fright. This will be their first T20 international against the world's No.1-ranked side.

India's last-ball victory over Pakistan was exactly the sort of denouement that T20 specialises in, with Ravi Ashwin somehow making two from the final delivery to snatch victory in what was, frankly, a ludicrous game of cricket. Virat Kohli's magnificent 83 not from 53 deliveries turned the game the Indians' way but it needed the bowlers to get the batters over the line, with Ashwin coming good. They'll be looking for an altogether more sedate game this time around.

Netherlands vs India begins on Thursday at 8am BST / 8pm NZDT / 6pm AEDT / 10pm ET / 7pm PT. Follow our guide to get a Netherlands vs India live stream now and watch T20 World Cup online from wherever you are.

How to watch NED vs IND live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in Australia can watch Netherlands vs India and the rest of the T20 World Cup 2022 on on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab). If you don't have Fox Sports as part of a pay TV package, your best bet is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Travelling away from Aus? Use a VPN to watch Kayo Sports from abroad. (opens in new tab) Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, F1, MLB, NRL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Foxtel. It's also worth noting that you can catch a fair few T20 World Cup 2022 matches for free in Australia – although not this one – as part of Channel 9's free-to-air T20 World Cup coverage. You can tune in for free to those on Channel 9HD, 9GemHD and 9Now (opens in new tab). The full Channel 9 T20 World Cup schedule can be found here (opens in new tab). Play between Netherlands vs India gets underway at the SCG at 6pm AEDT.

How to watch NED vs IND live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official T20 World Cup 2022 broadcasting options, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch NED vs IND: live stream the T20 World Cup in India

(opens in new tab) Star Sports (opens in new tab) subscribers in India can watch Netherlands vs India in the T20 World Cup live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription (opens in new tab). Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch the T20 World Cup action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices (opens in new tab) start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499. Netherlands vs India is set to start at 12.30pm on Thursday afternoon. Those of you wanting to live stream T20 World Cup games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app (opens in new tab), which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

NED vs IND live stream: How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 cricket in the US

(opens in new tab) Dedicated streaming service Willow TV (opens in new tab) is showing every game of the 2022 T20 World Cup live in the US, including this clash between these two rivals. If you don't have the channel on cable, a good option is cord-cutting streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab). If you already have Sling, you can add Willow TV for an extra $10 per month. And if you don't, you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels - with your first month half-price (opens in new tab) and Willow for $7 for your first month. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available too from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. The non-Willow alternative in the US is ESPN Plus which is also live streaming all of the T20 World Cup action. The ESPN Plus cost (opens in new tab) is $9.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $99.99 a year. Netherlands vs India is set to start at 3am ET / 12am PT. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which also gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2022: live stream Netherlands vs India international cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in the UK can watch every game of the T20 World Cup on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) including Netherlands vs India, with play set to begin at 8am BST. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Away from the UK? Use a VPN to live stream your regular T20 coverage (opens in new tab) as if you were at home.

How to watch 2022 T20 World Cup: live stream Netherlands vs India in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) New Zealanders can watch the T20 World Cup on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Sky Sport subscribers can watch the T20 World Cup online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have the channel on cable, the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform is also showing the cricket live, and it's also the place to live stream every single Premier League game this season. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. The first ball for Netherlands vs India is due at 8pm NZDT on Thursday evening. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their usual coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch NED vs IND: live stream T20 World Cup 2022 for FREE in Pakistan