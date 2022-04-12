NBA Playoffs live stream 2022: how to watch every game online from anywhere

Has the Phoenix Suns' time finally arrived? They fell agonizingly short of that elusive first championship a year ago, and Monty Williams' men have been playing with a chip on their shoulder ever since. They've been the best team in the NBA all season, but can they deliver when the pressure's well and truly on now that the 2022 NBA Playoffs are finally here? Read on as we explain how to watch an NBA Playoffs live stream from anywhere.

Chris Paul is back to lead the Suns' charge, and as the No.1 seed in the Western Conference, they'll enjoy home-court advantage through every round. The Heat enjoy that honor in the fiercely competitive Eastern Conference, which promises to serve up shocks and heavyweight casualties galore.

The 76ers have NBA top scorer Joe Embiid playing at an otherworldly level, while the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo running hot at what seems to be the perfect time. Speaking of which, the Celtics surged from nowhere to take the No.2 seed - can Jayson Tatum take them deep?

It's good to see Steph Curry and the Warriors back in the playoffs after two years away, while there's cause for concern for both the Mavericks and the Jazz, with Dallas' main man Luca Doncic suffering a calf strain on the final day of the regular season, and Utah's form falling off a cliff amid rumors of clashing egos.

It's going to be epic, so read on for details on how to get a 2022 NBA Playoffs live stream no matter where you are in the world.

NBA playoffs live stream: watch every game in the US without cable

How to watch the NBA Playoffs from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch NBA basketball online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the playoffs, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

How to watch NBA Playoffs: live stream basketball in the UK

How to watch NBA Playoffs: live stream in Canada

In Canada, the NBA Playoffs are split between Sportsnet and TSN. If you don't have Sportsnet on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you don't have TSN on cable, you can subscribe to it on a streaming-only basis from $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.

How to watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: live stream for FREE in Australia