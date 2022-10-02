London Marathon live stream: how to watch the 2022 race from anywhere

There will be a special atmosphere at this year’s London Marathon, when the world's elite long-distance athletes hit the streets of the capital alongside tens of thousands of fun-runners, fancy dress fanatics, and famous faces. In the final mile, the runners will pass Buckingham Palace, where as recently as a fortnight ago the Queen’s funeral procession took place. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2022 London Marathon live stream from anywhere in the world today - including ways to watch for FREE.

London Marathon live stream Date: Sunday, October 2 Start time: 8.30am BST / 3.30am ET / 12.30pm PT / 6.30pm AEDT FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab) Global live stream: FloTrack (opens in new tab) (US, CA, AU)

The 2022 London Marathon event takes place in the autumn for the last time before reverting to its usual slot in April in 2023 and, for most of the 40,000 competitors, the London Marathon is not about winning; it’s about fundraising, personal achievement and fun. But for a small group of elite athletes, it’s all about crossing the line first.

Sisay Lemma will be defending the men’s title, with Bashir Abdi and Kenenisa Bekele possibly the most dangerous contenders. For the women’s title, reigning champion Joyciline Jepkosgei is possibly the favorite, but watch out for Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw. Plus, with Mo Farah sadly out of the race, the locals will be cheering for home star Charlotte Purdue, currently 12th in the world.

Meanwhile, the wheelchair races will be fiercely competitive: last year, both Marcel Hug and Manuela Schär smashed the respective course records for men and women.

Even if you're not cheering on by the side-lines, it's easy to catch all of the action for free. Find out how to watch a 2022 London Marathon live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the London Marathon for FREE

(opens in new tab) In the UK, you can watch all of the 2022 London Marathon action for FREE on the BBC and BBC iPlayer. The elite women's race starts at 9am BST, and the elite men's race and mass start are scheduled for 9.40am. The BBC's London Marathon coverage gets underway at 8am on BBC Two, before switching to BBC One at 10am. If you're not in front of a TV, you can also get a FREE London Marathon live stream via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) streaming service, which works across a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, games consoles and streaming devices (opens in new tab). UK national away from home? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer free from abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to live stream London Marathon 2022 from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to stream the London Marathon via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch London Marathon 2021 from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to the BBC iPlayer site or app (opens in new tab)

How to watch a 2022 London Marathon live stream around the world

(opens in new tab) Looking to tune into the 2022 London Marathon from elsewhere? Dedicated track and field streaming service FloTrack (opens in new tab) is the new exclusive London Marathon broadcaster in the US, Canada and Australia. You'll need to sign up for a FloTrack (opens in new tab) subscription to tune in. There's a US$29.99 per month option, but if you fancy commiting for the long term, you'll save US$210 if you plump for a 12-month subscription, which works out at $12.49 per month. FloTrack covers loads of track and field events, live and on demand, and offers FloTrack Originals, all of which you can watch online or on your device with the FloSport app, which is compatible with iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast. Abroad right now? A good VPN (opens in new tab) will help you tap into your home coverage no matter where in the world you are right now.

Where does the 2022 London Marathon start?

The London Marathon kicks off at Blackheath in South East London, its traditional starting point.

However, there are three separate start zones (blue, green, and red), which have been introduced to give everyone a bit more space at the beginning.

The green and blue routes converge just before the 1-mile marker, with the red route connecting with them around the 4-mile marker.

The plucky runners will be sent on their 26.2-mile gruelling journey by three of England’s title-winning female football team, the Lionesses.

What are the 2022 London Marathon start times?

The first race to start will be the elite wheelchair (men's and women's races) at 8.50am.

The elite women's London Marathon gets underway at 9am, and the elite men's race starts just before the mass start at 9.40am.

What is the 2022 London Marathon route?

The 2022 London Marathon will take its traditional route, which is lit up by iconic landmarks like Cutty Sark, Tower bridge, Westminster, The Mall and Buckingham Palace.

What are the London Marathon record times?

The men's London Marathon record was set in memorable fashion by four-time winner Eliud Kipchoge in 2019, but it's been nearly 20 years since three-time winner Paula Radcliffe set the fastest time in elite women's history.

London Marathon men's record: 2:02:37 - Eliud Kipchoge, 2019

London Marathon women's record: 2:15:25 - Paula Radcliffe, 2003

London Marathon wheelchair men's record: 1:28:27 – Marcel Hug, 2021

London Marathon wheelchair women's record: 1:39:52 - Manuela Schär, 2021

Who won the 2021 London Marathon?

With Eliud Kipchoge conspicuously absent, the elite men’s title was taken by Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia (2:04:01) in his first major victory, pipping Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba (02:04:28) and fellow Ethopian Mosinet Geremew (02:04:41) to the post.

In an exceptionally fast women’s race, where the top five women finished in under 2:19. Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya was first to cross the line (2:17:43), just seconds ahead of Ethopian Degitu Azimeraw (02:17:58)

Course records were set by both the winners of the wheelchair races, the Swiss Marcel Hug and Manuela Schär, Schär beating her own 2017 record.