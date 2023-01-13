How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin: stream the Golden Globe winner now

Director Martin McDonagh's films are unlike anyone else's. Combining the offbeat comedy of the Coen brothers with the slick violence of Quentin Tarantino's thrillers, films like In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri have become almost a genre of their own. And now he has a new one – The Banshees of Inisherin, which recently won three Golden Globes. Here's how to watch it and see what all the fuss is about.

The Banshees of Inisherin sees director McDonagh's reunite with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson – the three originally worked together on McDonagh's 2008 directorial debut, In Bruges.

Gleeson plays Colm Doherty, a folk musician living on the fictional Irish island of Inisherin at the end of the Irish Civil War in 1923. When he abruptly starts ignoring his best friend and drinking buddy Pádraic Súilleabháin (Farrell) in order to concentrate on his music, Pádraic starts to grow increasingly distressed, and tries ever harder to get through to his friend. This pushes Colm to an ultimatum: every time Pádraic tries to talk to him, Colm will sever one of his own fingers from his left hand.

From there, things go from bad to worse, as Pádraic's efforts at reconciliation lead to ever more darkly comic consequences. As well as being a period piece, it's a meditation piece on male friendship and stubbornness, moving on, and the perils of throwing severed fingers at cottage doors.

The film launched in cinemas at the end of last year to widespread critical acclaim, and received eight nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards – the most of any film since 2004's Cold Mountain. It won Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor – Music or Comedy (for Farrell) and Best Screenplay.

Read on to find out how to watch it.

How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin in the UK and Canada

Disney Plus is the exclusive home of The Banshees of Inisherin in the UK and Canada. A Disney Plus subscription costs $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month.

How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin in the US without cable

US viewers will need HBO Max in order to watch The Banshees of Inisherin. HBO Max costs $9.99 a month with commercials, or $14.99 for the commercial-free subscription with 4K HDR, downloads, and Dolby Atmos sound.

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

HBO Max provides access to over 13,000 films and TV shows including His Dark Materials, The White Lotus, Westworld, Studio Ghibli animation, DC Universe content, Euphoria, The Matrix Resurrections, and House of the Dragon.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has been discontinued. Current HBO Now subscribers or those who pay for HBO through their cable provider may be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

HBO Max is compatible with iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, laptops and PCs, Roku, and Amazon Fire Stick.

Can I watch The Banshees of Inisherin in Australia?

Unfortunately not. At time of writing, the movie is still in cinemas in Australia, and isn't available on any streaming services there. Hopefully, that will change soon.

Can I watch The Banshees of Inisherin in New Zealand?

Again, not at the moment. But keep an eye on your streaming services, as it's sure to be snapped up by one in the coming weeks or months.