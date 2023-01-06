How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 online and stream weekly episodes

A pair of TikTok-famous twins, a stunt queen, and *checks notes* the "Simone Biles of drag" are some of the most imagination grabbing entries in the biggest Drag Race cast ever. And there's a bumper grand prize to boot, with the winner set to sashay away with $200,000! Rev up your engine, drop the handbrake and read on as we explain where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 online from anywhere (hint: it's found a new home on MTV in the US).

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 online New episodes: every Friday from January 6 (US and CA) Time: 8pm ET/PT (US) Stream now: MTV via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) or fuboTV FREE trial (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus FREE trial International streaming options: Crave (CA) | WOW Presents Plus (UK) | Stan FREE trial (AU) Stream from anywhere: try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Lap it up while you're thirsty, because RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 is the first of 17(!) Drag Race shows that have already been confirmed for 2023. Add to that the expansion to 16 queens, making this the biggest Drag Race cast ever, and we could be looking at near enough a new episode for every day of the year. Perhaps a little more drag than race...

But when the season 15 queens look this good, Drag Race fatigue can take a back seat. Sugar and Spice are those aforementioned twins – and of course Spice is the edgier of the duo – while Anetra is the Taekwondo specialist and Jax is looking to bring some gymnastic flair to the werkroom. There are also a couple of exes, the drag mother of Kerri Colby, Sasha Colby, and Bosco’s drag sister, Irene Dubois.

Guest judges include Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris and Orville Peck, while Ts Madison is joining Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews on a full-time basis.

It's always completely unhinged, the most sickly sweet and salty show ever created and your guiltiest pleasure, so follow our guide below to find out how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 online wherever you are.

(opens in new tab) Watch Drag Race season 15 on MTV with Sling (opens in new tab)

One easy, cable-free way to get Drag Race on MTV is through Sling. Choose either the Sling TV (opens in new tab) Blue or Orange package, and the $6 per month addon, and you'll get Drag Race, and a host of other sports and entertainment for $46 per month.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online from outside your country

If you go abroad at any point during the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race, you’ll find regional restrictions prevent you from streaming the show as you normally would.

Luckily, circumventing geo-blocks is actually really simple. All you need to do is download a VPN to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online from anywhere in the world. It's an ingenious piece of software that changes your IP address, so you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've trialled and tested the major VPNs and found ExpressVPN to be the overall best pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. (opens in new tab) And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Is RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 on Netflix?

As was the case with the previous season, RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 is not dropping on Netflix UK.

Fans based in the UK instead need to turn to WOW Presents Plus for the new season. More on this below...

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 online in the US

(opens in new tab) New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 air every Friday at 8pm ET/PT on MTV, with the two-episode season premiere set for January 6. Watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 without cable If you don't have MTV on cable, you can still tune in via an over-the-top streaming service, and there are plenty to choose from. As well as Sling, above, there are some other cable-free options worth considering: FuboTV (opens in new tab) costs more than Sling but has a more complete offering with more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, for $69.99 a month. Better still, it also offers a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial (opens in new tab). MTV is also available through streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), which costs just $4.99 a month. There's a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) available for new subscribers. Philo is also a good option. Philo costs $25 per month (opens in new tab) and brings over 60 cable channels including MTV. It also has a 7-day free trial. Outside of the US? Simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow our guide above to stream RuPaul just like you would at home.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 FREE online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Fans in Canada can tune in at the same time, with new episodes of RuPaul's Drag race season 15 airing on Crave at 9.30pm ET/PT each Friday, starting with a double-header on January 6. If you don't have cable, you’ll want to look at the services' in-house streaming alternatives. You can subscribe to Crave for CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), or £19.99 per month for a much better service. New subscribers get a 7-day FREE trial too! Not in Canada right now? To avoid missing out on Ru's latest season, download a VPN (opens in new tab) as per our guide above.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viewers in the UK can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 on WOW Presents Plus, the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag". New episodes drop onto the streaming service at 2am GMT every Saturday from January 7. In the UK, a subscription to WOW Presents Plus costs either £4.33 a month or £43.38 a year. If you head abroad during season 15, note that you can still access your favourite streaming services by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) As usual, Stan is the place to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 in Australia, with new episodes arriving on the platform every Saturday, starting January 7. At the time of writing it isn't clear what time new episodes will arrive, but it's likely to be 1pm AEDT or later. You can take advantage of the Stan 30-day FREE trial to watch at least some of the episodes without paying a thing. While you're there, you'll find plenty more cracking TV series, Hollywood blockbusters and Stan Originals too, plus UEFA Champions League football via Stan Sport. Prices start from $10 per month. You can access Stan on smart TVs, games consoles, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Fetch, Telstra TV and through your mobile, laptop and tablet too. If you're outside Australia and want to tune into your Stan account and service, you can use one of the best VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from abroad.

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race and more

WOW Present Plus comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows - including the latest season 15 episodes - available to stream in various countries, such as the UK and New Zealand. A full list of what's available and where can be found here (opens in new tab).

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your thing, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations. Prices vary from place to place, so sashay on over and check it out for yourself.