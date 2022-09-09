How to watch Rugby World Cup Sevens: live stream every fixture from anywhere

The eighth Rugby World Cup Sevens finally sees the tournament reach South Africa, with Cape Town Stadium set to play host to a three-day extravaganza of the abbreviated form of the game. Both New Zealand's Men and Women are favourites to lift their respected trophies once again, with the two teams in line to make it three World Cup wins on the bounce. Follow our guide to watch a Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 live stream and see every fixture online fo free wherever you are in the world.

South Africa Men's team come into the tournament in fine form having stunned Olympic champions Fiji at last month's Commonwealth Games to win gold. The host nation's Women's team are meanwhile an outside bet for glory, and face a tough opening fixture against the heavily tipped French.

The quick-fire tournament is set to be played over three days, with the men’s competition featuring 24 teams, while the women’s format features 16. Unlike the group stage format which is used in the Rugby 7s World Series and at the Olympics, the World Cup instead uses a straight knockout format.

The Men's tournament kicks off with a preliminary round, which features 16 of the countries competing, while the eight teams who reached the quarter-final stage of the 2018 tournament are seeded and will play for the first time in the round of 16.

All teams will play several 14 minute games over the weekend, with places 1st to 24th all to be decided by play-off matches. The women’s tournament follows a similar format, albeit with 16 teams rather than 24. Here's how to watch a Rugby World Cup Sevens live stream and catch every fixture online from anywhere.

How to watch a Rugby World Cup Sevens live stream for FREE

(opens in new tab) While most countries have a national broadcaster showing matches of this year's tournament live, don't worry if that's not the case for your nation. The official website of the tournament is providing live streams of every game for those countries where the Rugby 7s World Cup 2022 is being shown live on TV. That includes the UK, China, Germany, India and Italy (a full list of countries can be found here (opens in new tab)). All you need to do is register an account with World Rugby here (opens in new tab) and you'll be able to stream every game live. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Rugby World Cup Sevens on the official website from anywhere. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream the Rugby 7s World Cup in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling, you probably won't be able to watch the Rugby 7s World Cup 2022 like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Rugby 7s World Cup 2022 from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Rugby 7s World Cup 2022: live stream soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans based in the US can tune into the Rugby 7s World Cup 2022 on NBC's Peacock TV (opens in new tab) streaming service. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier (opens in new tab), which costs just $4.99 a month and can be cancelled at any time. As well as Rugby 7s World Cup action, Peacock Premium offers loads of other great content, including Premier League soccer, WWE and 20,000 hours of content featuring brilliant Peacock Originals like Brave New World, The Capture, and Intelligence. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) as described above.

Can I watch a Rugby 7s World Cup 2022 live stream in the UK?

(opens in new tab) While terrestrial broadcaster ITV (opens in new tab) has the rights to show this year's Rugby 7s World Cup, the network is only scheduled to broadcast highlights. A summary show of the day's action is set to go out on ITV4 at 11pm (BST) on Friday, September 9 then at 11:30pm on Saturday, September 10 and at 11pm on Sunday, September 11. That means you can watch the action online from streaming service ITV Hub (opens in new tab)without paying a penny. If you're looking to watch the matches live, then the official Rugby World Cup Sevens website (opens in new tab) is where to head to. Simply sign up to the service as outlined above and you'll be able to watch every game in real time for FREE. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Rugby 7s World Cup 2022 from abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to get a Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 live stream: watch online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans in Canada can live stream the Rugby 7s World Cup 2022 for free on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab). It has some of the most comprehensive and easy to navigate coverage worldwide. The network will be showing action live across all three days with coverage of both the Men's and Women's tournament. Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule (opens in new tab) for full details of what's on and when. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Rugby 7s World Cup 2022 from abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 in Australia

(opens in new tab) beIN Sports has the rights to show the Rugby 7s World Cup 2022, with live coverage across the weekend of both the Omens and Men's tournaments. You can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). That said, sports streaming service Kayo Sports includes beIN Sports in its package - and it also offers a FREE 7-day Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Basic plan costs just $27.50 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium (opens in new tab) represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support, which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch a Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 live stream in New Zealand