How to watch Love Island USA online: stream season 4 from anywhere

Summer might be over for the Brits, but across the Atlantic it's just getting started as Love Island USA gets stuck into another season of making out, catching feels, and finding their type on paper. And because it's the US, the villa is even bigger, the tans even better. Finding its new home on Peacock TV for those in the US, here's how to watch Love Island USA season 4 online - including how to get a free stream in the UK.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to access Peacock while overseas (opens in new tab)

Watch Love Island USA season 4 Premiered: Tuesday, July 19 New episodes: Tuesday to Sunday at 9pm ET Final: September 4 Streams: Peacock TV (US) | CTV (opens in new tab) (CA) | 9Now (opens in new tab) (Aus) | Neon (opens in new tab) (NZ) Free stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

It's one hot, streaming summer as Love Island USA is exclusively available on streaming services around the world, making its hop from CBS to NBC's Peacock TV. And that's not the only thing that's changed.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has taken over as host from Arielle Vandenberg, while the UK's very own Iain Stirling has blessed the USA iteration with his dulcet Scottish tones, replacing Matthew Hoffman as voiceover for the season.

From Fiji to Hawaii, once again season 4 sees a whole new villa for our islanders to explore, this time in Santa Barbara, California. And for anyone missing the UK's rather muggy season, Zeta Morrison is bringing that quintessentially British edge to the show, all the way from Surrey, England. She's hoping for serious fanny flutters.

Sure to be yet another explosive season, make sure you're up to date on everything going on in the villa and follow our guide below on how to watch Love Island USA season 4 online from wherever you are.

How to watch Love Island USA season 4 online in the US

(opens in new tab) Season 4 of Love Island USA began on Tuesday, July 19, finding itself on its new home, NBC's on-demand platform Peacock TV (opens in new tab) where it's streaming exclusively. New episodes arrive on the streaming service every Tuesday to Sunday at 9pm ET. Saturday's episode will feature Unseen Bits. All you'll need is a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $4.99 a month and is ad-supported. Alternatively, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus at $9.99 a month, which strips out the ads and lets you download select content to watch offline. Plus, you can save an extra 10% on Premium Plus (opens in new tab) by purchasing an annual plan at $99 per year. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Love Island USA online from anywhere

We've detailed how you can watch Love Island USA if you're Stateside, but bear in mind that if you're overseas, you won't be able to watch Love Island USA from abroad, or access Peacock TV. That means missing out on the Love Island drama as it happens in the villa.

Don't get mugged off by geo-restrictions, which restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world. You can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use the best VPN to watch Love Island USA season 4 from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the US in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to Peacock (opens in new tab) and start watching Love Island USA as if you were back at home

How to watch Love Island USA for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) While Ekin-Su and Davide may have been crowned winners of the original UK iteration of Love Island, fans missing out on their nightly entertainment can now get behind Team USA as Love Island USA season 4 episodes begin airing on ITVBe (opens in new tab) from Monday, August 8 at 10pm BST. New episodes will air Monday to Friday at the same time. ITVBe is 100% free-to-watch in the UK, and if you want to watch on a device, you can watch live and on catch-up on the ITV Hub (opens in new tab). Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Love Island USA from abroad (opens in new tab) Remember you can watch ITV Hub a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles.

How to watch Love Island UK in Canada

(opens in new tab) For those north of the border, you can watch Love Island USA season 4 on the CTV website and app, with new episodes landing Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday nights at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. You can also watch Love Island USA on Crave, both on linear TV or through its streaming service, with all episodes landing concurrently with the US. Crave costs from $9.99 a month and offers a 7-day free trial to new customers.

How to watch Love Island USA online for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) For those Down Under, Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now (opens in new tab) is airing Love Island USA and is just a week behind schedule as episodes began landing on July 26. New episodes arrive Tuesday through to Sunday at 6pm AEST. 9Now is 100% free to watch - you simply need to make a Nine account to watch. Of course, this service is geo-restricted, so if you happen to be outside the country, simply sign up to a VPN (opens in new tab) to appear as if you're in Australia when watching.

How to watch Love Island USA in New Zealand: stream season 4 online

(opens in new tab) Those in New Zealand can watch Love Island USA season 4 on Neon (opens in new tab), running just a bit behind the schedule in the US. New episodes arrive Wednesday through to Monday. There is the choice of a monthly or annual plan. Monthly customers pay NZ$15.99 a month and can benefit from a free trial period. Or save 16% and commit to its annual plan for $159.99.

Love Island USA season 4 islanders: