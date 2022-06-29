How to watch Love Island and stream tonight's girls choice recoupling

From a steamy heart rate challenge straight on to another recoupling ceremony, the islanders get to gather around the firepit tonight for the girls to pick the boy they want to couple up with. A few contestants have yet to really find a connection and crack on, while others might have had their heads slightly turned, and this time around it feels less certain who will couple up with whom. Find out tonight and make sure you know how to watch Love Island 2022 online from anywhere in the world.

There will certainly be a few anxious men in the villa tonight unsure of their safety. While Jay tried his luck with Paige, she's closed the door on anything developing there as her head remains with Jacques. After Charlie's cringeworthy attempts at trying to get the girls' heart rates up, many viewers are hoping for Ekin-Su to rekindle her relationship with Davide.

Meanwhile bombshells Danica and Antigoni have yet to really form a connection with anyone, though Danica hasn't been shy about going after what she wants - and Andrew is certainly in her eyeline.

This year's villa hasn't been short of drama and undercutting, either, so expect plenty of toe-stepping in tonight's recoupling. Don't miss it - keep reading our guide on how to watch Love Island online and on TV in the UK, US, and abroad.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tonight's episode will see the girls picking the boys, airing at the usual time of 9pm BST on ITV2. ITV2 is 100% free-to-watch in the UK, with the option to also live stream Love Island on the ITV Hub (opens in new tab). It's also where you can watch the recoupling on catch-up after its aired. Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch the Love Island recoupling from abroad (opens in new tab) Remember you can watch ITV Hub a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 outside the UK

We've detailed how you can watch Love Island from the UK, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during this year's summer of love, you won't be able to watch Love Island UK from abroad, or access ITV Hub. That means you could be at risk of missing out on tonight's firepit drama.

Don't get mugged off by geo-restrictions, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. You can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island season 8 from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) and start watching Love Island as if you were back at home

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 online in the US

How to watch Love Island UK online for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) For those Down Under, Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now (opens in new tab) has once again been airing the UK iteration of Love Island. It's just a couple of days behind, so viewers can expect to catch the drama on July 1. 9Now is 100% free to watch - you simply need to make a Nine account to watch. Of course, this service is geo-restricted, so if you happen to be outside the country, simply sign up to a VPN (opens in new tab) to appear as if you're in Australia when watching.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 in New Zealand: stream season 8 online

(opens in new tab) Those in New Zealand can watch Love Island UK season 8 on Neon (opens in new tab) with episodes concurrent with the UK broadcasts. That means you'll be able to see the recoupling ceremony today. There is the choice of a monthly or annual plan. Monthly customers pay NZ$15.99 a month and can benefit from a free trial period. Or save 16% and commit to its annual plan for $159.99.

How to watch Love Island UK in Canada

In the past Love Island has been available via Hayu and CTV. However, last year there was no official broadcaster and we expect it to be the case for Love Island season 8, too.

Don't want to miss out on the boys and girls coupling up, heads turning, and islander dumpings? The only way you'll be able to watch Love Island is with a VPN (opens in new tab), which spoofs your device into thinking you're browsing from elsewhere and bypass geo-restricted content.