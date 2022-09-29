How to watch Hell’s Kitchen online: stream Battle of the Ages, season 21 of Gordon Ramsay's cookery show

Fox's hit cooking reality show Hell’s Kitchen is back for another helping of culinary completion peppered with Gordon Ramsay's caustic criticisms. After the youthful focus of last year's run, season 21 looks set to see some more experienced hands enter the kitchen, this time out with the latest series of the show trailed as a “Battle of the Ages”. Scroll on below for our guide on how to watch Hell’s Kitchen, Season 21 online from anywhere.

Initially split into two teams, with the "20-somethings" on the red team and the "40-somethings" on the blue team, the new season will see 18 chefs accepting the challenge of impressing the firebrand Scottish celebrity chef Ramsay across a host of demanding cookery tasks.

The spoils for this season's winner is the position of head chef at the brand new Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant in the Caesars Hotel and Casino complex in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Alongside Ramsay, season 10 winner Christina Wilson is set to return to serve as red team sous-chef, while season seven runner-up Jason "Jay" Santos is back to take on the same role for the blue team. Below we break down how to watch Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 online from anywhere in the world. Service!

How to watch Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 online in the US

(opens in new tab) Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 debuts on FOX starting from Thursday, September 29 at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes arrive in the same timeslot every Thursday from then on. Watch Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 online without cable: However, if you don't have Fox via satellite or cable, it's available via the excellent-value OTT replacement Sling TV, which provides the channel through its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) plan. It’s ideal if you’re into great TV dramas, movies, entertainment, news and documentaries, with NBC, National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, Bravo and FX among its channel line-up. A subscription to Sling TV (opens in new tab) costs a very reasonable $35 per month. And, as of now, new members are entitled to 50% off their first month of membership (opens in new tab). You'll also find other cord-cutting options below:

FuboTV (opens in new tab) has a more comprehensive range of plans, from $69.99 for its entry-level Pro plan and offering members over 120 channels including FOX. New members can also try the service out first with its 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).

But, if you only want to stream Hell’s Kitchen Season 21, Hulu is home to episodes next-day (on Wednesdays after September 20), with its on-demand only plan just $6.99 a month –after the generous 30-day free trial!

Travelling abroad when Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 airs? By downloading a VPN (opens in new tab) you’ll still be able to connect to your preferred streaming services and watch your favorite content, no matter where you are.

How to watch Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 online from outside your country

If you’re travelling to another country when Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 is broadcast online, you might struggle to watch it due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 online from abroad:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Canadian viewers can catch brand-new Hell's Kitchen season 21 on CityTV (opens in new tab) from Thursday, September 21 at 7pm ET an hour before their American neighbours. Although some content is available to stream on CityTV free and without signing in, chances are you’ll need your TV provider credentials to watch new Hell's Kitchen live online or on-demand. That’s certainly the case for seasons 7 through 9, which are currently available on the platform – accessible either through the worldwide web, or the CityTV Now app on iOS and Android devices. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I watch Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 online FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) At the time of writing there's no word on when season 21 of Hell's Kitchen USA will air in Australia. However, seeing as previous seasons have appeared on the Seven Network, we'd expect the new series to end up there eventually. When it does arrive, viewers will likely be able to tune in for free on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. The platform currently has several episode from season 16 of the show available to watch.

Can I watch Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 online in the UK?