How to watch Heat vs Nuggets live stream — 2023 NBA Finals, Game 5

Watch a Heat vs Nuggets live stream
The Heat vs Nuggets Game 5 will be live on ABC and ESPN 3 in the US. In Canada, fans can watch the game on Sportsnet. Aussies can tune in via Kayo, while Brits can watch on Sky Sports. Read on for full details of how to watch the Heat vs Nuggets in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals.
Heat vs Nuggets TV schedule
|Game 1 Denver won 104-93
|Game 2: Miami won 111-108
|Game 3: Denver won 109-94
|Game 4: Denver won 108-95
|Game 5: Mon, Jun 12, 8.30pm ET – ABC/ESPN 3, SN
|*Game 6: Thu, Jun 15, 8.30pm ET – ABC/ESPN 3, TSN
|*Game 7: Sun, Jun 18, 8.30pm ET – ABC/ESPN 3, SN
|FREE streams: Kayo Sports FREE trial (AU) | FuboTV FREE trial (US)
|US without cable: ESPN | Sling 50% discount
|Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN
Heat vs Nuggets preview – Game 5
The Nuggets are one win away from their first ever NBA Championship title and what's more, they have the chance to secure it in front of nearly 18,000 adoring Denverites at Ball Arena tonight. This could turn out to be the greatest night in the history of this franchise, but the 3-1 lead the Nuggets hold is a dangerous scoreline.
The Heat are fighting for their lives and if they succeed they'll return to Kaseya Center with all the momentum. The only other way the Nuggets could seal the title at home is if the NBA finals goes to Game 7, and it's probably safe to say that absolutely nobody associated with Denver wants that.
Erik Spoelstra finally came up with a game plan that suffocated both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray on Friday, but going all-in on those two freed up Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown, who made the most of their opportunities. Unless he can cook up a new and improved defensive strategy, the Heat are going to have to fight fire with fire.
Miami needs a hero, and while a fantastical return for Tyler Herro is looking unlikely, there's nobody more clutch in the playoffs than Jimmy Butler. The Heat may have won the championship title three times, but Buckets hasn't, and at the age of 33 he might not get a better shot than this.
The Heat must summon the spirit of their mascot Burnie, in order to fight another day. Here's how to watch a Heat vs Nuggets Game 5 live stream no matter where you are.
Heat vs Nuggets live stream: watch NBA Finals in the US without cable
In the US, the Heat vs Nuggets (Game 5) is being shown live on both ABC and ESPN 3, with tip-off set for 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT on Monday.
How to watch NBA Finals without cable:
Sling TV is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN 3 in its Orange plan, which normally costs $40 per month but new users get a half-price deal on their first month.
A costlier alternative is a FuboTV plan, which includes ABC and ESPN 3, as well as more than 150 other top channels. Its base-level Pro plan costs $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.
Travelling abroad? Use a VPN to watch Sling from outside the USA.
How to watch NBA Finals from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the NBA Finals, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you from watching a Heat vs Nuggets live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and are easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch NBA Finals from anywhere:
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
How to watch Nuggets vs Heat: live stream NBA Finals in the UK
Basketball fans in the UK can watch the Nuggets vs Heat on Sky Sports.
Brace yourself for a late night though, as Game 5 of the NBA Finals is set to tip-off at 1.30am BST on Monday night/Tuesday morning.
If you want to sign up for Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. Now sports passes start at £11.99.
Alternatively, you can check out the NBA League Pass, which starts at £14.99.
How to watch Heat vs Nuggets: live stream NBA Finals in Canada
In Canada, the NBA Finals is split between Sportsnet and TSN, with Game 5 of the Heat vs Nuggets series being shown on Sportsnet.
An SN Now subscription costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year.
A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and nets you WWE Network and coverage of the NHL, Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby.
How to watch Nuggets vs Heat for FREE: live stream NBA Finals in Australia
NBA fans in Australia can watch the Nuggets vs Heat Game 5 for free via Kayo Sports, which offers all new users a FREE 7-day trial.
Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices Premium (AU$35 a month).
Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NHL, MLB, PGA Tour golf, NRL, Formula 1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.
Every game of the NBA Finals is also being shown on ESPN via Foxtel.
Another alternative is the NBA League Pass, which starts at $21.99.