How to watch Heat vs Nuggets live stream — 2023 NBA Finals, Game 5

Watch a Heat vs Nuggets live stream

The Heat vs Nuggets Game 5 will be live on ABC and ESPN 3 in the US. In Canada, fans can watch the game on Sportsnet. Aussies can tune in via Kayo, while Brits can watch on Sky Sports. Read on for full details of how to watch the Heat vs Nuggets in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals.

Heat vs Nuggets TV schedule

Heat vs Nuggets preview – Game 5

The Nuggets are one win away from their first ever NBA Championship title and what's more, they have the chance to secure it in front of nearly 18,000 adoring Denverites at Ball Arena tonight. This could turn out to be the greatest night in the history of this franchise, but the 3-1 lead the Nuggets hold is a dangerous scoreline.

The Heat are fighting for their lives and if they succeed they'll return to Kaseya Center with all the momentum. The only other way the Nuggets could seal the title at home is if the NBA finals goes to Game 7, and it's probably safe to say that absolutely nobody associated with Denver wants that.

Erik Spoelstra finally came up with a game plan that suffocated both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray on Friday, but going all-in on those two freed up Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown, who made the most of their opportunities. Unless he can cook up a new and improved defensive strategy, the Heat are going to have to fight fire with fire.

Miami needs a hero, and while a fantastical return for Tyler Herro is looking unlikely, there's nobody more clutch in the playoffs than Jimmy Butler. The Heat may have won the championship title three times, but Buckets hasn't, and at the age of 33 he might not get a better shot than this.

The Heat must summon the spirit of their mascot Burnie, in order to fight another day. Here's how to watch a Heat vs Nuggets Game 5 live stream no matter where you are.

Heat vs Nuggets live stream: watch NBA Finals in the US without cable

How to watch NBA Finals from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the NBA Finals, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you from watching a Heat vs Nuggets live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and are easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch NBA Finals from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Nuggets vs Heat: live stream NBA Finals in the UK

Basketball fans in the UK can watch the Nuggets vs Heat on Sky Sports. Brace yourself for a late night though, as Game 5 of the NBA Finals is set to tip-off at 1.30am BST on Monday night/Tuesday morning. If you want to sign up for Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. Now sports passes start at £11.99. Alternatively, you can check out the NBA League Pass, which starts at £14.99.

How to watch Heat vs Nuggets: live stream NBA Finals in Canada

In Canada, the NBA Finals is split between Sportsnet and TSN, with Game 5 of the Heat vs Nuggets series being shown on Sportsnet. An SN Now subscription costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and nets you WWE Network and coverage of the NHL, Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby.

How to watch Nuggets vs Heat for FREE: live stream NBA Finals in Australia