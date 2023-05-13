How to watch Eurovision: live stream the 2023 final

How to live stream Eurovision 2023

Watching the climactic finale is simple and easy. It’s 100% free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK or SBS On Demand in Australia. US fans, meanwhile, can get a front row seat with a Peacock subscription. And, if happen to be travelling, you can connect to your home service from anywhere when you purchase a VPN (opens in new tab).

Pop open the bubbly and prepare for an epic night in as Europe’s premier TV music competition reaches its apotheosis, with 26 extraordinary acts battling it out to be crowned winner of Eurovision 2023.

This year’s celebration takes place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, making it the first time the UK has hosted the event since 1998. Despite a victory for Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in 2022, the ongoing war has meant that hosting duties have fallen to the UK, who placed second last year with Sam Ryder’s crowd-pleasing Space Man.

Funnyman Graham Norton is back to guide us all through the gloriously camp chaos, alongside Hannah Waddington, former Mis-Teeq member Alesha Dixon, and Ukrainian singer-songwriter Julia Sanina, who represented her country back in the 2016 competition.

Which act will win over the world’s hearts and bring the Eurovision title home for their country? We’re partial to the propulsive, quirky pop of Austria’s 'Who the Hell is Edgar?', a track about being possessed by the spirit of gothic novelist Edgar Allen Poe, as well as Germany’s chest-beating rock anthem, 'Blood and Glitter'.

Mae Muller’s UK offering, 'I Wrote a Song', is a tongue-in-cheek ditty about dealing with post-breakup angst. But can it compete with the bonkers energy and outlandish attire of Finland’s Käärijä, whose 'Cha Cha Cha' is a current favorite to win? You can take a look at the full Eurovision 2023 running order below.

Wherever you are, enjoy the excitement of this iconic, transnational music competition. Just follow our guide below for how to watch Eurovision 2023 final live online – and totally FREE – from anywhere in the world.

Watch Eurovision 2023 live stream in the US without cable

Eurovision superfan Johnny Weir will once again provide coverage of events for NBC streaming service Peacock, where the grand finale will debut in the US on Saturday, May 13 at 3pm ET / 12pm noon PT. From just $4.99 a month you'll get Eurovision and lots of other premium content. Both the Premium and Premium Plus tiers offer access to 50+ always-on channels and more than 60,000 hours of hit films and TV shows, plus live events, live sports, and next-day access to current NBC shows. As already noted, if you're looking to access your Peacock account while abroad you'll likely find geo-blocks stop you streaming your usual film and TV content. You can use a VPN to alter your IP address, however, and keep streaming as if you were right at home.

How to watch Eurovision 2023 online in Canada

Sadly, there’s been no Canadian coverage of Eurovision since 2021, when OMNI Television last broadcast the music competition.

All is not lost, however. Canadian's can access the Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel online and stream a 'clean' (no-commentary) version of the explosive grand finale. In line with American audiences, you'll be able to enjoy coverage from Saturday, May 13 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

However, should you want your coverage accompanied by witty commentary, like that provided by Graham Norton for the BBC, or are abroad when the finale airs, you can alter your IP address by downloading a VPN. They're easy to use and will let you watch Eurovision 2023 no matter where you are.

How to watch Eurovision 2023 online in the UK: stream the grand final FREE

Get ready for a night of raucous musical entertainment. The Eurovision 2023 grand finale will air on BBC One Saturday, May 13 at 8pm BST, hosted by Eurovision fixture Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon and friends. But, if you watch your TV online, you can stream it FREE via BBC iPlayer. It's possible to tune in through most live TV providers, or log into the iPlayer web app through your smart TV (or smart TV streaming sticks), iPhone, Android phone, tablet, PlayStation, Xbox, or laptop. And if you happen to miss the big show, you can stream it on-demand for FREE with BBC iPlayer, where it will be available to the service after its initial TV broadcast. If you're outside of the UK during this year's Eurovision, you can still tune access a BBC iPlayer with have a VPN account, allowing you to connect just like you were back home. Not only that, but Express VPN is also offering a 30-day all-your-money-back guarantee, allowing you to try before you buy.

How to live stream Eurovision 2023 from outside your country

There are lots of ways to enjoy a free stream of Eurovision, the world’s longest-running televised music competition. But, if you’re abroad right now, you’ll likely be hampered by annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

However, you can get around this with a VPN, a fantastic bit of software that lets you to virtually port your device back to your country of residence – thereby letting you gain access to all the streaming services and content you’d normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Eurovision 2023 from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Eurovision 2023 live online

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer while abroad is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Eurovision 2023 grand final: live stream in Australia for FREE

Cable viewers can catch all the Eurovision action on SBS on Sunday, May 14 at 5am AEST; or alternatively on SBS On Demand. If you can wait for a more sociable time, however, then SBS will also have a prime time broadcast at the later time of 7:30pm AEST. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand with Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. But if you're out of the country when the iconic competition airs? You can simply purchase a VPN and connect to your home streaming service to watch Eurovision 2023 online from wherever you are.

How does the voting system work?

Want to help your favorite Eurovision act reach the number 1 spot? There are a number of ways to vote this year, and even non-participating countries like the US and Canada can now make their voice heard and join in the fun.

Voting will only be possible once every act has taken to the main stage, at a time announced by each country’s broadcaster. The public then have a roughly 15-minute window in which they can vote for their favorite act – but not for your own country – and up to a maximum of 20 times.

Votes can be made over the phone, by SMS, through the official Eurovision 2023 App (on iOS, Android, and Windows devices), and now online through https://www.esc.vote/.

Each vote incurs a small fee, the amount of which will depends on how you vote and where you live.

