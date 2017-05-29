Make your photos look amazing for free with Adobe Photoshop Express

Adobe Photoshop is the tool of choice for professional photographers the world over. Its enormous toolset gives experts an incredible degree of control over their pictures, enabling them to tweak and edit their shots to pixel perfection. That kind of power doesn’t come cheap though, and although Photoshop’s interface is quite intuitive, it takes a long time to master.

That’s where Adobe Photoshop Express comes in. This fantastic Windows app is essentially a cross between Photoshop and Instagram, with simple but effective tools to help you correct common photographic flaws, plus an array of fun filters for a touch of vintage flair. There are a few paid-for options, but the vast majority of its tools and features are completely free.

For a limited time, you can sign in with a free Adobe ID to get premium features like noise reduction and extra filters. Just install the software as normal, then follow the instructions the first time you run it.

Photoshop Express very easy to use, with a simple interface that’s ideal for mice and fingertips alike. Download it and let's get started.